Corona pandemic has affected all segments of society one way or the other. As a short-term measure to prevent its rapid spread, the government had gone for the lockdown mechanism, which is the case with many governments all over the world.

So far so good. Essentially, it is a step to buy the time to prepare for the eventualities headlong. The question is, has the government got ready to bite the bullet or not. The government had got 45 days time so far, is it not enough time? One feels it is more than enough.

Now the problem has been reduced to the choice between life and livelihood in a rhetorical manner, as if these two are independent of each other.

In fact, for the vast majority livelihood is the life and for the lucky few, it may not be a big problem. Unfortunately, it is the latter's voice that is heard at the table of decision making.

It is refreshing that at least this paper is providing an opportunity for the other voices to be heard by the powers that be.

Now, the question is, what is to be done? The lockdown has to go certainly, not the way it had begun. As the final solution of vaccine is not in the near present, it is prudent to take steps in a staggered manner to help foster immunity.

The best practices of Israel are a model to follow. Given the demographic advantages that we have, is a plausible option.

Second, all the vulnerable groups have to be taken care of in a special way, in particular the elders among the poor.

Sans transport facility no economy gets revived even in a limping manner. Hence, it has to be allowed subject to conditions. As the pandemic is here to stay, there is nothing to lose much, even if the primary education is given a one-year holiday.

It is true, it is always easier said than done. Yet, it is time for visionary leadership with the necessary professional advice not to attempt to score a political point or settle an old account, worse still to think of next election is a great disservice to the nation. One can as well quote the celebrated lines of Charles Dickens in his novel 'A Tale of Two Cities' in this context.

"these are the best of times and these are the worst of times".

It all depends on how creatively and how confidently the leadership leads. It is an occasion for them to transform themselves into statesmen and the people are ever willing to give them an opportunity.

Yalamudik Krishnaiah, Khammam

Retd. college teacher with almost four decades of service