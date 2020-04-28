Colour therapy could be useful in Covid-19 treatment

The fact is that all the contagious diseases do exacerbate to cause respiratory infection. And anything which leads to fatality undergoes the cycle of pathogenic incubation period in the affected patient.

All the major infections are found to be due to the lack of water-soluble vitamins. Since, these need to be regularly supplemented to the body in the form of nutrient diet. Unlike other contagious airborne diseases, corona might have been caused due to lack of Vitamin D, apart from the deficiency of water-soluble vitamins C and B.

The fact that Vitamin D, is also said to be a sort of hormone, which is being produced by the human body itself and is transported to the tissue fluids such as blood to stimulate specific cells or tissues into an action.

This fact might be the reason why the available data demonstrates that only in those cities of the world, where sunlight is much scarce, have been recorded more mortality rate (Europe as well as the USA) in the case of this dreadful corona.

The primary lack of pantothenate i.e., B5 in the patient, is causing one to fall prey to coronavirus. This deficiency makes the patient release lesser and lesser amounts of antioxidants in the body, as a result free radicals aid the incubation period of the said virus in the patient to cause mortality.

From the available data, it is the fact that corona is caused due to the lack of B, C, and D vitamins. All the organisms on the Earth do sustain life due to light energy.

Light energy is utilised by the organisms to break up the nutrients into energy. It is the only source of all the organisms to undergo the bio-chemical reactions (both dark as well as light reactions can be taken as examples).

It is inferred that all living organisms on Earth do sustain life only due to the energy of discrete colour. Be it unicellular organism like virus or of multicellular organisms like human being, they sustain life due to the energy of all these colours. It is like the concept of range in Calculus i.e., 0 to Infinite, the range of energy for all the organisms to sustain is VIBGYOR.

The observed fact is that pigments are associated with the Vitamins. For instance, red colour - carrots, papaya and tomato are supposed to possess Vitamin A and Beta- Carotenoids. Similarly, green leafy vegetables are seen encompassing Vitamin E and K. This fact demonstrates that there is a relationship between vitamins and colours.

And this fact gives scope for what is called as colour-therapy. As proposed in the beginning, the present pandemic corona is caused due to the deficiency of three major Vitamins B5, C and D. Primary red and green colours are related to Vitamins A, D, E, K, while blue is not supposed to be organic to human beings.

Hence, it is suggested that a patient who has got affected by corona, be given mineral water, which is subjected to blue colour wave- length for at least 6 to 7 hours during the night, might it, kills the harmful virus of corona. The clinical practice of 'water-memory' of homeopathy will give impetus to colour therapy.

The idea of colour therapy costs almost no money. What all one needs to do is some quantity of mineral water be kept under blue light during night for at least 6 to 7 hours, and later this water can be given to the patients as dosage in additional to the clinical medication.

Sane Shiva Shankar, Mahbubnagar