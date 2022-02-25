Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

We have a perfect Constitution

The basic structure of our Constitution was framed by the founding fathers after extensively studying the Constitutions of almost all countries which had one at that time. It was painstakingly molded and adopted for the Indian scenario. Although it is the bulkiest and lengthiest Constitution in the world, it is still the best for a country which stands out as unique as in terms of its diversity of culture and religion. There is a debate going on that India needs a new Constitution. To determine if we really need a new one, let us ask ourselves six questions. Are we fully aware of the basic laws the Constitution of India guarantees us? Are we really electing a proper person as our MP or MLA? Are we abiding by the laws of the country? Do we respect your neighbours religious practice? Are we tolerant towards senior citizens and/or physically-challenged? Do we respect our women the way they should be? If are answers are in the affirmative, then we don't need a new Constitution as we have thoroughly abided by the one we already have.

— Ali Asghar, consultant, Social and Community Development, Hyderabad

Even a common man could become PM only because of our Constitution

There is no need to change the Constitution itself which gives the opportunity to make amendments to it. Indian Constitution is the largest Constitution in the world which guarantees equal rights and powers to all. It was due to the reservations provided to SCs, STs and BCs, they are in a better position in the society. The Constitution has also given the opportunity to people to elect a leader through direct elections to form the government and rule the people for their welfare through the Right to Vote opportunity. After examining the Constitutions of many world nations, Dr BR Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution. It has given the opportunity to even a common man to become the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister through elections. The debates that happen in the Constitutionally-created Parliament determine the status of our country and contribute to the uplift of our nation. In my view, there is no need to change the present Constitution which provides for the possibility of amendments according to the changing times.

— Muthoju Sadananda Chary, Physics lecturer, Karimnagar

Why do we need a new Constitution?

My question to all those who are asking for a change of Constitution is, What made them think that India needs a new Constitution in place of the existing one? Is it because they are thinking the present Constitution is not relevant to the changing times or is it because it has complex issues which are coming in the way of implementing some of the decisions taken by the State or Central governments? So let the intellectuals discuss the pros and cons of the present Constitution and then talk of having a new Constitution. Without clearly knowing why we need a new Constitution? one cannot simply go on discuss the issue. It will be meaningless.

— Nagesh, private employee, Mahbubnagar

We need guts to implement the already existing laws

Dr BR Ambedkar had written the Constitution keeping in view all sections of people in the country, and his foresight has ensured that as the country progresses and moves forward, the Indian Constitution could be modified and changed as many times as possible to suit the needs and aspirations of the people. Therefore, in my view the debate to bring a new Constitution has no meaning to it. Only thing one needs is the guts to implement the laws and rights already enshrined in the present Constitution.

— Moorthy, businessman, Mahbubnagar