Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

Amendments should be made, instead of redrafting

Indian Constitution is one of the world's most finest and well-drafted Constitutions. It was well drafted by the eminent persons and luminaries under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar by including all the required articles to protect and uphold the aspirations of people of India. So far, 105 amendments were made to the Constitution to suit the present day requirements. Many reforms were introduced by amending the articles in the Constitution such as introduction of GST (101 Amendment Act), reservations to Economically Backward Sections (103 Amendment Act) and so on. The present Constitution should be continued in future too, but with required amendments. Hence, I strongly support making amendments to suit the present requirements rather than drafting altogether a new Constitution. All the articles of the Constitution are to be properly implemented in letter and spirit to protect the fundamental rights, duties and responsibilities of the Indian citizen and to uphold the sovereignty of the country.

- Dr M Malla Reddy, Assistant Professor, Karimnagar

There is no need forrewriting the Constitution

Being the finest of all, the Constitution of India is unique and versatile. It is the greatest amongst all. There's no need for the Constitution to be rewritten. But yes, a few amendments need to be made in various sectors for the betterment in a democratic way. India and Indians have changed a lot in various ways since the Constitution was first written. Amendments are definitely necessary for present India. However, I don't subscribe to the argument of rewriting the Constitution.

- Dr Kurapati Pradeep, Khammam

We are good with the present Constitution

According to me, we are good with the present Constitution and of course, I feel the Directive Principles of State Policy have to be enforced in more letter and spirit by the States. A country like United Kingdom with an unwritten Constitution is doing good. So, we should have to take a cue and introspect. The world has seen many socio-economic and cultural changes since 1950. We could always amend the Constitution to keep pace with the recent challenges.

- Subhajit Saha, Head, Legal & IPR Resolute Group & Former Director CII

Reservations to downtrodden is a noble idea

Instead of a new Constitution, I would say, we need amendments according to the changing times. Reservation system to uplift the downtrodden sections of the society is a noble idea to given them equal opportunity in jobs and education. Further, we need amendments to the Constitution to provide reservation for the most-marginalised section of society i.e., youth. No movement across the globe had ever taken place without the participation of youth and no change had ever taken place without their support. It is imperative that youth be given right support and opportunity. We must alter certain Articles of the Constitution. Let us all take this as an opportunity to discuss, debate and draft our ideas on a national scale to make changes that are considered essential to safeguard our democracy.

- Akhilesh Singi, youth activist

We already have a perfect Constitution

No, the Constitution need not be changed. It only needs to be obeyed. Our country is the largest democratic country in the world with many languages, cultures and traditions. All we have is a common citizenship where everyone is entitled to Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Adult Suffrage etc. The Fundamental Rights, including the Right to Life, Right to Freedom, Right to Property the and Right to Engage Freely in the existing democratic system are safeguarded by the Constitution. So I strongly oppose making any changes to our existing Constitution, which is already perfect.

- Mohammed Ali, advocate and educationist