Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution. [email protected]

Debate over new Constitution doesn't hold water

In my opinion, Indian Constitution is a great book of rules and regulations, Acts and Articles to help the rulers of the country to choose the best path for the development and welfare of people. But, it is unfortunate that some rulers, instead of focusing on what best can be done for the development and uplift of poor and the marginalised, have raked up the issue of change of Constitution. The debate on whether India needs a new Constitution after 75 years of its independence is completely irrelevant. I would only suggest the rulers to use best of their minds to explore the opportunities and options provided in the present Constitution and utilise them to bring comprehensive changes in education, rural development and the lives of marginalised sections like the labourers and tenant farmers living in villages.

- Bala lingaiah, teacher, Bhootpur

Politicians want to mask their mistakes

It was already stated by Dr BR Ambedkar that if the implementation of the Constitution fails in future, then it is not the mistake of the Constitution, but it is that of rulers. Indian Constitution is one of the largest Constitutions in the world. There is not a single area that our Constitution has not touched up on. While it is impossible to write another such Constitution, making adjustments to suit contemporary conditions is acceptable. The new Constitution is the mantra chanted by a few political leaders to mask their mistakes. It's high time people understand the true spirit of Constitution and adhere to it to make this country a better place.

-Pappu Anjaiah, private employee, Karimnagar

Only timely amendments are needed

The Constitution is the country's rule book to be followed by every citizen irrespective of their caste, religion and gender. Thought of changing the Constitution will not only hurt the sentiments of people, but will also push the deprived sections into depression. Without disturbing its basic structure, the Constitution only needs timely amendments to cater to the needs of new generations and their future.

I personally advise the respective leaders to maintain sanity while making such statements.

- Mediga Venkateswarlu, businessman, Nalgonda