Does the Opposition have a chance against NaMo?

The feeble attempts made by belligerent Mamata to unite most fragmented opposition parties two and half years ahead of national polls is real farce. She is driven under the euphoria of beating BJP in West Bengal that may die soon and soon she realise her true place in the big map of India. If the opposition parties for the sake pulling down Modi come together without any ideology, people just ignore it. Let the desperate bunch also put forward their leader, otherwise nobody take them seriously .Let us briefly analyse the potential calibre of politicians who dare to head the unborn front.

Mamata Banerjee: She has no confidence in herself as Didi declared that she will not lead the opposition parties .She is a personified egoist and belligerent in nature ,she fits to be a street fighter and her sway confined to West Bengal but not acceptable to 140.billion people with varied cultures and identities. She was a proven megalomaniac. All knew how her party supports involved in carnage of Hindus ,RSS workers and sympathizers of BJP after winning the in West Bengal and thousands of fear stricken people ran away from the state ,people shudder to think that she may continue her carnage of Hindus all over India if by chance opposition parties come to power.

Rahul Gandhi: He is the scion of the Nehru Gandhi family and devoid of leadership credentials ,he crafted the art of scoring hundreds of political self goals and ended up as a political clown and is an unpredictable man has no belief in himself except ranting against Modi. He has to grow as a matured politician and has to come out of his diapers. Leave alone trust by people ,his own party men have lost faith in him.

Sharad Pawar; A suave politician tactfully moved his pawns during hey days, he is now a spent force and he is physically weak and needs assistance even to walk. Can the physically incapable person man a giant country like India ?

Mayawati: She is no longer a strong leader to reckon as she lost faith of his own community and her electoral fortunes are abysmally dwindled.

Arvind Kejriwal: He is misfit and openly admonished by State High Court for telling lies during elections as he is running away from implementing election promises. AAP has proved to be a weed however cosmetic it may look and how fast it grows stays seasonal and will die away .His partial hawa confined to New Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav: They have only age on their side and their wooing capacity confines to their respective states and in igniting the passions of Yadavs and other minority Muslims. The duo do not have stature to lead the Nation.

Then who will head the likely rag tag opposition to face the well entrenched Modi? That still Narendra Modi is considered a tall and acceptable leader and is still manages to deliver despite inheriting a culture of extreme political partnership ,loot , subsidies ,free doles and ever increasing demand of reservations to unworthy and above all withstanding the onslaught of Covid pandemic is credible .There is practically no leader even to stand in his shadow. The need of the hour is an uncompromising nationalist of Modi caliber at the helm to transform a dispirited nation in to a Vibrant India.

Though the national elections are quite far away, I predict that all poll warriors of BJP including silent and concrete work of Patriotic RSS. Workers have the calibre to market the clean image of 'Modiji' at National level and 'Yogiji 'in UP ,since all the so called opportunists have a mud on their sleeves. The inspiring future slogan is likely to be 'Modi ka naam par at the national level and yogi ka kaam par' In UP''.

— Rama Krishna M, Kakinada