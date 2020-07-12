Expedite Covid-19 vaccine, save mankind

The proverbial 'Make hay while the sun shines' seems to be the mantras for the greedy druggists or hoarders at this time of Covid crisis. To mint money somehow is their motto oblivious of the grave situation the country is going through. Even in the case of the only antiviral drug, Remdesivir, which is currently known for treating Covid-19, hoarders have made it dearer, and it is available in the black market for Rs.70, 000 to Rs.80, 000 per vial in some cities.

Therefore, doctors have called upon the government to step in urgently to check hoarding/pilferage of the medicine and ensure its adequate availability to save the lives. The maximum retail price of 100 mg vial of Remdesivir is between Rs. 4,800 and Rs. 5,400 depending on the brand.

It is very sad to learn that relatives of the Covid patients have been running from pillar to post to buy the vial and in many cases people have to spend as much as Rs. 80,000 per vial. The situation is very serious and the government has to step in to stop hoarding the life-saving medicines. It may be pertinent to note that Remdesivir is an antiviral drug and it has been approved by the DCGI for treating moderate cases with oxygen support. But it is being used as the main drug along with Tociluzumab.

Unfortunately, these two medicines are in short supply. Moreover, Remdesivir is not available in the free market and is distributed through hospitals and that it creates a gap between demand and supply. It is reported that in certain cases doctors avail these medicines for the treatment of Covid patients and once these patients require no more Remdesivir, it is sold in the open market to make a fast buck.

A shocking and at the same time saddening story from Brazil is that its President Jair Bolsonaro has contracted Covid, but he seems to be unfazed by the Covid attack. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a little flu were he to contract it.

It may be recalled that last month cities and states in Brazil began lifting restrictions that had been imposed to control the spread of the virus. Brazil stands second in rank as the worst-hit nation by Covid-19 pandemic. But Brazil is not in a compromising mood to further shut down the country fearing the Civid-19 as it does not wish to cause more hardship to people who are already become paupers.

Bolsonaro's statement has emboldened those who are fearful of the pandemic. But how far this nation would be able to march forward risking the health of the people is yet to be seen. However, it is imperative that efforts to develop the vaccine for Covid-19 must be expedited in order to save the mankind from the pandemic.

T K Nandanan, Kochi