Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The corporate educational institutions have been exploiting students and parents in the name of various types of fees. The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Govt promises only on papers

Today education has become a profitable business and many private and corporate colleges are charging heavy fees for imparting basic education to students. This kind of attitude has to be changed and this can be changed only when the government acts proactively by establishing a proper fee regulatory mechanism.

It is unfortunate, the private schools even in remote areas are charging a minimum of Rs 25,000 annual fees to the primary education, while on the other hand the government is claiming that primary education has to be provided free of cost up to 14 years of age. I fail to understand, the intention of the government. While on one hand they bring out novel policies and on the other hand when we see on the ground, these policies are just on the paper and nothing is being implemented on the ground level.

It is high time we must ensure good quality education is affordable to every student in the country or else, the gap between poor and rich will further widen and which ultimately lead to underdevelopment and poverty in the country. - C Nagesh, a parent from Wanaparthy district

Corporate institutes lure students with ranks

The corporate and private colleges have been showing their true colors and raising curtains for financial exploitation. Truly speaking, all together as many as 10,000 students join in all branches of corporate colleges like Narayana every year but only 100 students get top ranks and the remaining will get average ranks. Showing the 100 top rankers they grab another 10,000 students into college. PROs of the corporate colleges play a key role in enrollment of the students with their art of convincing and will be in touch till total payment of fee. I appeal the government to direct the managements of corporate and private colleges to constitute parents' committees and regular meeting to put an end to exploitation of corporate colleges.

-Adi Srinivas, Businessman, Nalgonda

Pvt institutes violating norms to collect fees

Corporate schools and colleges are charging heavy fees and fleecing parents. Though they are claiming to have been providing good quality education by adhering to all norms, in reality many of these schools and colleges are violating the norms and just concentrating on collecting the fees which are exorbitantly very high and against the spirit of Right to Education Act policy of the country.

In view of this, we the members of AISFI demand that the government must abolish and cancel the registrations of all such corporate and private educational institutions and take criminal action against those who are making education as a business.

- C Raju, Member of All India Student's Federation of India (AISFI)

State & Central govts have no policies for education

The education policy of the State government and the Central government has no clarity. Whether they want education to be provided free of cost or not must be told clearly in the policy. On one hand the government says free and compulsory education to every student upto 14 years of age and on the other they are allowing the private colleges and institutions to mushroom, who are fleecing huge fee from the parents in the name of providing quality education.

This clearly tells that the government providing education in the government schools is of substandard and has no quality as lakhs of schools in the country have no basic facilities. If the government really wants the private players to provide quality education, then it must ensure fee regulation so that quality education is provided to each and every one.

If not the government is encouraging to spend more on getting good education and the poor are forced to go to government substandard schools. Therefore, the government itself is responsible for the inequality in the society.

-Paramesh Goud, Resident of Mahbubnagar