Honour Pingali Venkayya

On the eve of Republic Day, it is customary and necessary to remember the freedom fighters and other stalwarts who rendered yeomen service to keep India's pride in dizzy heights in various fields like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel etc. The services of health warriors especially need a special mention. This year, the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who sacrificed his soul for achieving freedom in his trusted style by forming Azad Hindu Fauj, is marked as 'Parakram Divas' and it should be celebrated every year by observing a two minute silence nation wide at 11 am. This decision may also politically support in strengthening BJP stand in the ensuing West Bengal assembly elections.

In this context, it would also be a great honour to cite from the ramparts of Red Fort, the name of unsung freedom fighter and designer of India's tricolour national flag Pingali Venkayya. It would also be a respectful tribute to him if his contribution to the nation is expounded in the media for keepsake to the present generation.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad