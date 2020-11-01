India, China and US polls

With America going for vote to confirm or reject Trump for the second term, there are lot of permutations and combinations at play. Trump has always been in the news for almost all the wrong reasons but still he managed to beat Hillary Clinton. Why did America chose Trump over her? Answers to this question holds clue to this elections as well.

Trump played up deep rooted fears of average Americans whereas Hillary was talking about everything but Americans. This election is no different. The way Democrats whipped up frenzy over Black Lives Matter is not lost on voters. Democrats played Santa to fan the fires and in states where they ruled openly talked about defunding police. What does this mean? Can the rule of law be enforced by neutralising police force and let the general public be at the mercy of looters and arsonists? The way private property across America was torched and looted had put an cardinal fear among average American that their lives and livelihoods may not be safe if enforcement agencies are defanged. American society's social fault lines were never so mercilessly opened for dissection for so long.

Early voter turnout which is 71 million, more than half of 2016 actual voting is a clear indication how Americans are concerned about their future. This is unprecedented. Issues at hand remains same as they were in 2916. Illegal immigrants, loss of jobs to foreigners, Mexico wall and white supremacists taking centrestage. Trump has not acceded any grounds on that.

There are no pro- India policies, leanings or promises by either Trump or Biden. Kamala Harris takes pride in being Christian and rarely talks about her Indian roots. That is understandable considering Christian lobby backlash if she ever speaks about. India will not be a loser or gainer in real sense whatever the outcome comes. Trump has promised to repeal seven percent cap on green cards per nation and if that comes through waiting list for green cards may down heavily. China shall be worrying in case Trump wins this election which by all indications other than opinion polls, Trump is likely to win.

Though Covid has crippled America as more than 2 lakh people have lost their lives and both Democrats and Republicans have different takes on how this Pandemic could be handled but majority of Americans concur that lockdowns were not necessary at all as it curtails down their right to free movement and support Trump. People also fear that Democrats may enforce lockdowns. Trump has defied all set norms and status quo and his re-election may enforce new world order in which India May be drawn to Center stage to Olay a decisive role in shaping up multipolar world order.

Ashok Goswami, New York