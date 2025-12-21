Manjul’s cartoon is thought-provoking

In response to the cartoon published in The Hans India (Dec 18) titled “IRREGULAR by MANJUL” The cartoon spotlights the misuse of profession and usage combo plans by politicians, highlighting how exorbitantly high these plans are for them, leading to a satirical suggestion that if politicians talk less, it would be good for the country.

The central point is the critique of political over indulgence in luxurious or tailored schemes meant for professionals, implying that such extravagant benefits should be curbed to promote transparency and accountability in public life. It urges policymakers to eliminate excessive perks for elected representatives, ensuring their actions prioritize national interest over personal gain.

The illustration of a politician being offered a special “ABC Mobiu Company” plan symbolizes the broader issue of irregularities in political privileges. Reducing such perks could foster a culture where leaders focus on service rather than self benefit, ultimately strengthening democratic ethics and public trust.

Rayudu. Vijayalakshmi, Samalkot