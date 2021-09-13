My Voice: Views of our readers 13th September 2021

BRICS sends strong message to keep Kabul off terrorism

India had clearly articulated its stand on Afghanistan affairs and got vindication of all members in 'New Delhi declaration' of BRICS summit, which was chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The need of unified fight against terrorism and not to allow Afghanistan as a sanctuary for global terrorism is the crux of the message. The heads of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa seem to be convinced with the apprehensions of India regarding prospective geopolitical repercussions out of Taliban rule. One has to see whether their deeds would match their words or not, as China and Russia have their own interests which are not in tune with India's in these affairs. India should continue the same level of diplomatic language in all its encounters with international fraternity. Because India remains the most affected country in the region for any development in Afghanistan.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Pay heed to Kerala Bishop's caution on threat to peace

This refers to the article, 'Political war continues over 'narcotics jihad' remark," (THI, 12th September). Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt had expressed what he had on his mind. He didn't point any finger towards any religion, but he was trying to bring to notice of his followers that jihad in form of love and narcotics was a grave situation for youth in our society which would threaten peace in the country. His comment might have made the Kerala government uneasy because many political experts believe that the Kerala government was trying to shield fringe elements in the state for sake of votes or it is a new form of politics played by the Communists to appease Muslims in the state.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi





GHMC Mayor's instructions to inspect roads very apt

The Mayor of GHMC has advised the officials concerned to supervise the condition of city roads and bylanes, where repair works are going on. Keeping the road mishaps in view, they should visit those places on bikes to see the plight of roads for themselves. They would experience the hardships the commuters face while riding on potholed and dug-up roads. Road inspections on bikes would force the officials to take up and complete the required works soon.

SM Arif Hussain, Musheerabad

Why conduct special drives on Sunday only?

I appreciate if the so-called top brass of the government work on festive holidays instead of universal holiday ie., Sunday. Doctors and medical and health staff and others are being forced on their toes to fulfil the so- called vaccination targets. Such a drive could have been held on September 10, which was a festive holiday, not on Sunday, the only universal holiday. Every drive and exam are conducted on Sundays only. Latest example to cite is NEET which was held on September 12.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Place curbs on use of high-end vehicles

Following a spate of accidents involving sports bikes and vehicles, it is high time there is a need to change MV Act to restrict the use of high-end SUVs and sports bikes on the roads used by the general public and private vehicles. Ideally, the high-end SUV and bikes can be allowed on highways, which again is not advisable, but the right place should be racing tracks only.

The public road should be only for passenger utility vehicles. Moreover, the high-end big SUVs also occupy a lot of space in the city roads which is getting narrower with the number of vehicles on the road. The parents who have money to splurge should ponder whether they want their children to be safe on the roads or not. The fact of the matter they are not only endangering the life of their own young family members and even fellow ordinary commuters on the roads.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Telugu actor from mega family Sai Dharm Tej met with a road accident while negotiating a slippery stretch on his sports motor bike. Fortunately, he escaped with collar bone fracture and some minor bruises. Many such accidents are being witnessed almost every day but no major change is seen in our youth. At least this mishap to actor is expected to enlighten the bikers to stick to road rules.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad