MyVoice: Views of our readers 04th Dec 2025

Praja Bhavan would be a more apt name

Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence, has been rechristened as Lok Bhavan. We suggest that instead a more apt name would be ‘Praja Bhavan’. This sounds quite appropriate in a democratic setup. In fact, every Raj Bhavan in the country must be called so.

P V P Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Labour codes are timely initiatives

This is further to ‘Framework for code on social security must be fair and effective’ (THI Dec 3). The Labour Minister is in the process of drafting a national framework for social security standards under the recently notified Labour Codes for platform-based gig workers. This is a mammoth exercise, and all employers should shoulder the financial responsibility.

The code favours a ‘inspector-cum-facilitator’ to reduce ‘inspector raj’ and needless political interference. Moreover, it can improve bureaucratic competence, paving the way for efficiency, without disproportionately burdening any single group in terms of social security, based on socio-economic realities of the country. This will also ensure swift redressal of grievances and efficient customer care.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Labour reforms are pre-requisite

Apropos your editorial “Framework for code on social security must be fair and effective”, I feel that labour reforms are prerequisite for a fast- growing economy like India. The progressive four labour codes are not only a path-breaking initiative towards workforce regulation but also a significant step towards providing fair social security benefits and minimum wage guarantee to the vulnerable Gig workers.

Meanwhile, it is imperative that the government takes note of the apprehensions voiced by most MSMEs. It is their problems that must be addressed on a priority basis. All stakeholders must ensure that the reforms will help create a future-ready ecosystem that would bolster business interests of the employers and protect the rights of workers.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Nice piece on TG’s subsidy burden

I am writing to express my appreciation for the insightful article titled “Has product subsidy become a burden to Telangana economy?” (THI Dec 3). The authors have astutely highlighted a concerning trend: while Telangana’s economic growth is impressive, the growth rate of product subsidies is outpacing the growth of product taxes.

The current model of heavy reliance on ‘free schemes’—such as free electricity, travel, and direct cash transfers—is creating an unsustainable financial burden on the state exchequer. Instead of short-term appeasement through free schemes, the budget should be reallocated towards infrastructure development like better roads, bridges and industrial corridors that attract real investment; creating permanent assets that provide jobs for the youth; decentralising growth so that tier-2 and tier-3 towns become economic hubs, reducing the load on Hyderabad and empowering local bodies financially to solve grassroots issues like sanitation and water supply permanently. A shift towards ‘empowerment’ will ensure that Telangana maintains its status as a top-performing state not just in per capita income, but in the creation of tangible, lasting assets.

Vidyasagar Reddy, New Delhi - 17

Revanth’s misplaced priorities

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remark mocking the diversity of Hindu deities—implying different gods for different groups—sadly reflects how even those in high office resort to stoking religious sensitivities instead of addressing real public concerns.

In a nation struggling with hunger, unemployment, and stalled development, such provocations distract from issues that truly demand leadership. India’s tragedy has long been that emotional agitation is used to derail progress. Real leadership unites; it does not inflame.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

FIFA academy for girls in Hyd is great news

Given that India has ceased to be a force to be reckoned with in football, it comes as music to the ears of millions of the game’s lovers that a FIFA-AIFF collaborated training academy is coming up in Hyderabad exclusively for girls. The academy will bring in world-class coaching and infrastructure, while the players get international exposure.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad