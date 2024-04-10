MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th April 2024

Cong manifesto: Modi goes crazy

In saying the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha election has the imprint of the Muslim League Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn a false equivalence. It appears to be his way of polarising the voters, at which he has become a past master. What he has left unsaid is that his party’s manifesto will have the imprint of the RSS. He conveniently forgets to mention that the Hindu Mahasabha, the earlier avatar of his party allied with the BJP. Any objective reader of the Congress manifesto would attest to the fact that it is secular in letter and spirit. Given what the BJP represents, it cannot be expected to produce a progressive manifesto similar to the one by the Congress. Whether the Election Commission will caution the Prime Minister against making comments with communal overtones and show a semblance of independence remains to be seen.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Kanyakumari

***

The Grand old party Congress Manifesto “ Nyay Patra” talks about providing financial assistance to marginalized section of the society and ensuring them to get justice and be a part of the states welfare measures. It has promised first time about the right to employment. It has talked about Hindu- Muslim- Sikh and Christian unity. But for BJP it seems without doing Hindu - Muslim it is very hard to win in elections. In Congress manifesto there is not a single angle of Muslim- league party’s ideologies or their principles. But our PM Modi took a chance to polarise the voters by comparing Congress party’s manifesto with Muslim league ideologies. PM Modis’ comments that Congress Manifesto attempted to divide the country and impose the pre- independence ideology of Muslim league is nothing but polarising the voters. It is very sad to note that our PM is constantly flouting guidelines and violating norms which have been laid down as ground rules for all political parties. The election Commission should be serious and not allow any party to polarise the voters on communal lines.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

High handedness in handling pacemen

Mayank Yadav is making news in the IPL field. The much talked bowler is the talk of the day for more reasons than one. Mayank Yadav, who impressed one and all with his pace, might skip his team’s next game due to a niggle. It is high time the guardians of the game reassess these so-called tear away fast bowlers training techniques. A fast bowler developing fitness issues after bowling a mere nine overs, that too spread out over three games cause of worry as we struggle to develop dearth fast bowlers. Our MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai and NCA, Bengaluru needs to answer. By making the pacemen working harder on dead pitches in India we just lose out the real need to have genuine fast bowlers. The records of the fast-bowling greats, all of whom bowled a massive number of overs in match after match is sheer hard work. This in extreme conditions is a matter of great concern. It is a matter of note that Dennis Lillee never toured India and did not get 355 of his test tally in India.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Make dust collection free

The GHMC dust collectors charge up to Rs150/-per month from each household. The people who find the charges high, prefer to dump the waste in the alleys. The neighbourhood is becoming untidy and abhorrent. The solution to this problem could be to make the dust collections ‘free’ to households. GHMC can arrange to pay the dust collectors. This would be a wise decision, considering the huge expense undertaken by TS Government to provide ‘free’ bus rides.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Bring parity in school teachers

It’s a heartrending issue related to the teachers of the private high schools. The government school teachers are enjoying all the benefits viz. earned leave, sick leave, PF, pension and also full salary when the schools are closed during summer vacation. On the other hand their counterparts in the private school (performing better than the government school teachers) are denied all the benefits mentioned above. The pity is none of so-called big party leaders raise this genuine concern in their election meeting. It is suggested that this issue should be considered on humanitarian grounds and the future AP government must try to implement the same as Ugadhi gift.

Sadasivan Venkatesan, Vijayawada