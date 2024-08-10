MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th Aug 2024

Act as impartial Chairperson of RS

Given Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar’s inability to suppress his proclivities for siding with the government, the heated exchange between him and Jaya Bachchan was something waiting to happen. It is observable that Dhankhar speaks to Opposition members in an unpleasant tone of voice while there is no need to take that tone with them. He erred in thinking that Jaya Bachchan and other members in the Opposition benches do not understand body language and expressions. Minding one’s tone of voice is no less important than minding one’s language. It was most unfortunate that he did not think the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the circumstances surrounding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympic Games legitimate and important enough to accede to. More often than not, Dhankhar talks like a Headmaster while MPs are his colleagues and not school kids to be schooled by him. Significantly, the Rajya Sabha is also called the House of Elders. The use of words like ‘nuisance’ and ‘buddhiheen’ in a pejorative sense by him are inappropriate and avoidable. He has not yet found a way to stop the mike being switched off when Opposition MPs speak what the government does not like to hear. As the presiding officer, Dhankhar is supposed, in fact obligated, to be neutral and impartial and conduct the proceedings of the House in a non-partisan manner

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

JPC for Waqf Bill a right move

The proposed amendments to Waqf Act, is rightly referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee. The provision to have Women and Non-Muslim members on Waqf Committee is intrusive, whereas to have Government nominee as the Chief Executive Officer and a survey of Waqf lands is appropriate and akin to the Hindu Temples regulated by Endowment Act and under supervision of Government. The Waqf properties are misappropriated by politicians, viz. many Waqf prime lands in Manikonda have purportedly disappeared. The proposed survey will also determine the genuineness of ownership of land donors that created Waqf lands. Transparency and equitability between religions is the true essence of secularism.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Caste Census: Gaining electoral edge is the key

Apropos ‘Caste census: An opportunistic politics for Congress’, it would be foolish to expect any party not to take any advantage of any policy which they may think would help them to gain electoral advantage. The BJP used religion to ride to power and keep them there. Similarly the Congress is doing the same with caste to dislodge the BJP from power. We would be extremely foolish to believe political parties do what is in the best interests of the country. They would first think which stand on any issue would endear them to the voters. Caste is a very sensitive issue and needs to be carefully handled. There is no doubt the backward classes have suffered at the hands of the so called upper castes. In many pockets of India this attitude yet persists. The resentment of the lower castes against their tormentors is real and needs to be recognised.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Phogat’s retirement shocking

The decision of retirement taken by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is shocking as no one could expect a player with positive enthusiasm and sportsman’s spirit could do so. The Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling in a post on social media platform. This decision comes a day after Phogat was disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 before her gold medal bout in 50 kg wrestling championship due to overweight reasons. After a brilliant run at the 2024 Olympics, Vinesh was just moments away from scripting history for herself, for her family, and India. However, fate had different plans as she was found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. But retirement is not the solution she should fight for herself and her medal till last.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

Indian hockey on historic high with Olympic bronze

Kudos to the Indian Hokey team for ‘retaining’ the Olympic Bronze, though as an ardent fan I would dream for the team to win Gold Medal and regain it’s past glory. More importantly, the contribution of the goalkeeper P R Sreejesh is the key factor in the success of the Indian Hokey team in Paris Olympics, 2024. This is an indication of the Indian Hokey coming of age and performing well with “consistency”, only it can climb up the ladder from here onwards. This is where the Indian Hokey Federation could do the right thing by promoting local talent and training them to realising the dreams of millions of Indian hockey enthusiasts. India has abundant talent not only in hockey but many other sports and games, but what we lack is unearthing the same for training to glory.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada