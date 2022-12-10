MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th December 2022

The enduring Gujarat model

Whatever said and done, the magical wave of Modi continues to manage and achieve a momentous win in his home state of Gujarat. Despite winning for the 7th time he showed his class and composure and never showed up during his victory speech. Congress and the AAP tried out all the time tested methods but everything went awry in vain. It is now proved beyond doubt that Gujarat State is the enduring model for the Indian state and no one can come near such a stupendous performance. The voters showed faith and that was evident from the commanding win. Opposition party candidates even conceded deposit in the aftermath of the Tsunami that struck the state. This time round there were no comments about EVMs and no complaints about rigging. Gujarat voters will not switch allegiance without a credible alternative to BJP.

C.K Subramaniam, Chennai

The thumping victory of Modi's magic in Gujarat, fighting neck to neck race in Himachal Pradesh and the ' recognised presence' in Delhi clearly is a severe blow to some politicians who called Modi a 'bakwas vala'. If it has worked in these places it can as well work in Telangana in the coming elections. Modi is not only a 'born hero' but also a 'made hero'. Whether it is West Bengal or some other parts of the country, he has proven himself to be an accepted leader even on the national front. Politicians should focus on making people earn their living and not substituting it with 'freebies'. Imparting a good education system and providing basic employment should be the goal of the politicians anywhere in the country for that matter.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

BJP is on the way to form the government in Gujarat state. This is good news for PM Modi before parliamentary polls in 2024. BJP proved its power in PM Modi's home state by uprooting congress and Aam Aadmi Party. BJP performed exceedingly well in PM Modi's home state thereby proving that the central government is in good form to make hat-trick in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Gujarat assembly results show that the Congress and other opposition parties have lost their charm in the country. Even though Congress won the assembly polls in the small state of Himachal Pradesh, it is impossible for the party to obstruct Modi's hat-trick as PM of India. Congratulations to the BJP and PM Modi for winning the election in his home state Gujarat.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Why human rights groups are reticent about human responsibilities



Although some thinkers and NGOs have put forward strong arguments for the need for human responsibilities and even codes or declaration to articulate these, the human rights community has generally been reticent about this debate. The reason is that many governments make the "granting" of human rights dependent on certain "duties" imposed by the state or ruler, in this way making the whole idea of rights as birthrights meaningless. However, it goes without saying that we need to act responsibly as individuals and groups to respect the rights of others, not to abuse human rights and to advance the rights of others as well as ourselves. In fact, article 29 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) recognises that, "1. Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible. 2. In the exercise of his rights and freedoms, everyone shall be subject only to such limitations as are determined by law solely for the purpose of securing due recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others and of meeting the just requirements of morality, public order and the general welfare in a democratic society.".

Ishika Asodiya, Ujjain

Interpreting Collegium as law of land amounts to judicial tyranny



In order to ensure primacy over appointments in higher judiciary, apex court resorted to Collegium system which is not a constitutional entity, but purely a creation of SC - being opaque and devoid of transparency. Although Parliament passed NJAC Act envisaging establishment of National Judicial Commission headed by CJI, SC rejected Bill. Still, SC admonishes criticism in Parliament against the Collegium. SC greatly erred by opting informal system of Collegium while rejecting formal system of legislation by Parliament. Interpreting informal system of Collegium as law of land amounts to judicial tyranny by apex court. Moreover, separation of powers by Executive, Legislature and Judiciary is seen violated by Judiciary for no valid reasons.

B V K Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram