MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th January 2025

Vishwa Hindi Diwas’ must be celebrated with zeal

Every January 10 is celebrated as the ‘World Hindi Day’ or ‘Vishwa Hindi Diwas’. Commemorating the first ‘World Hindi Conference’ that was held at Nagpur on January 10, 1975, the government has been observing the ‘World Hindi Day’ on January 10 since 2006. The endeavour is to promote and honour Hindi language across global platforms apart from fostering unity among Hindi-speaking communities around the globe.

It is a matter of pride that Hindi, widely regarded as the language of India, is the third most spoken world language after English and Mandarin Chinese. In keeping with the times, this year’s theme “Hindi: Traditional knowledge to Artificial Intelligence” is quite apt as it highlights the importance of Hindi in the digital era. Incidentally, September 14 is celebrated as the ‘National Hindi Day’ every year.

Prof Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar

GHMC falters in collection of property tax

GHMC has offered a 90 per cent interest waiver under a one-time property tax settlement scheme. This reflects the corporation’s inability to collect taxes from property owners promptly. Such measures set a wrong precedent and encourage people to avoid paying taxes and bills to various government agencies, including electricity and water works.

The civic corporation should take strict action against all defaulters as per rules and appoint additional staff or reassign existing staff for effective tax collection.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Pets are welcome additions

The article by Dr Mohan Kanda (THI Jan 8) is wonderfully articulated and comprehensive. This is particularly so as regards domestic animals like cows, dogs and cats. As pets, they are all faithful and bring joy to their respective owners.

S B Satyanandam, Shamshabad.

JNU silencing rights of students

Apropos of ‘FIR on JNU protests: confusing dissent with disloyalty’ (THI Jan 9). JNU authorities have decided to expel, debar or suspend students for raising ‘objectionable’ slogans against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. Students reserve the right to protest and to express their opinion and views. Globally many revolutions have budded from campuses of learning.

Offices of the Prime Minister and the Home minister in no way bestow immunity to protest against them, as long as protests remain within permissible limits. JNU authorities seemingly were attempting to score brownie points by equating expressing difference of opinion to ‘antinational activity’, in keeping with the self-defeating trend in ‘modern India’.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Targeting 7.4% GDP growth

The Union Government has predicted that the GDP growth would be around 7.4 per cent for the current year. If they are realised, it would be an encouraging economic development, given the bleak economic scenario world over. Raising tariffs to unimaginable levels, wars and harsh weather are playing spoilsport and will continue to do so. For India, the growth in agricultural and industrial sectors will have to pick up to ensure overall.

Dr D V G Sankara Rao, Srikakulam

Acquisition of MANUU land is ill-advised

Central Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has rightly opposed the ill-advised proposal of the state government to acquire 50 acres of land belonging to MANUU. The Congress government should withdraw its proposal immediately in the larger interests of the public. The open lands of schools, colleges and universities serve the interests of students. Instead, it should allot available government lands to educational institutions as a matter of principle.

To auction government lands to augment financial resources of the state is a shortsighted move with adverse repercussions. Such ideas are illogical, irrational and unacceptable. A responsible government never ignores long-term social objectives merely to cross temporary financial hurdles.

The statesmanship of the young Chief Minister should come to the fore to amend these ill-conceived proposals duly respecting the sentiments of the public and opposition parties. Leaders from the ruling party have to display abundant maturity and respect to the public opinion in a democratic society. It paves way for good governance.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4