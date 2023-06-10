MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th June 2023

Acts of moral turpitude sink to new low

These days, it is observed in the news media that male and female paramours are involving in most heinous crimes of killing one another to safeguard their lewd relations. A barbarous such incident that took place in Mumbai is the height of one such event. A fifty-year-old man brutally killed his 32-year-old live-in partner by chopping her body into twenty pieces, cooked them in a pressure cooker and fed them to stray dogs. This caused utter distress and anguish. Men and women, married or not, are also equally responsible for getting trapped to satiate their physical needs. To what extent this monstrous morbid takes us to?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Menace of middlemen refuses to go

Refer to ‘Middlemen make a killing at service centres.’ The middlemen system that existed before still continues as the government staff are reluctant to do the job of helping the general public in processing their requests/applications. They are shunting people to approach the middlemen with whom they are in cahoots and share the loot. All that the State government does is an eyewash and nothing more. The common man cannot understand the nuances of digital work and has no access to the Internet on his own. A majority of them have to therefore approach the middlemen who, as the report stated, make a killing at the service centres.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Vairamuthu proves too powerful

In her complaint, an anonymous woman said that she got Vairamuthu’s autograph during a book release function. He signed the book with his phone number. She ignored it. Later, when she worked at a media channel, Vairamuthu got her number and constantly harassed her by calling her. #MeToo movement picked up momentum in India, Chinmayi and several other women levelled allegations against Vairamuthu. While Chinmayi was out of work and slut-shamed, Vairamuthu continued to work in films without facing any repercussions. The Tamil film industry is highly polluted with such shameful acts.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

Shocking glorification of Indira murder

The silence of Canada government over the outrageous display of Indira Gandhi’s assassination as an act of revenge on a tableau in an annual event by Khalistani-advocating Sikhs there is disgusting. Minister for external affairs, Jaishankar, has rightly expressed anguish over the issue and registered a strong protest with Canadian authorities. If one country does allow fringe groups to display hatred publicly against another country and keeps a blind eye on such propagators of violence, it would be detrimental to the healthy relations between them.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PM curiously mum on stir by wrestlers

Apropos the edit ‘PM seems blind...’ This is not the first time the PM has kept silent on an issue where he and the BJP needed to take an unequivocal stand. Given his campaign of ‘Beti Bachao,’ his silence on the issue is curious. Following his lead, none of the BJP leaders has come out in support of the wrestlers. The PM is otherwise a very vocal and loquacious speaker. It almost seems that he is afraid to speak against the accused. It is hard to live as a woman in India. But Haryana with its patriarchal values is far worse than the other states. Working women who have faced some kind of harassment at their workplaces would readily sympathise with the wrestlers as they know how hard it is to obtain justice against very powerful figures. In trying to protect Brij Bhushan, the PM is likely to have lost support of many working women.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

II

Despite Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing sexual harassment charges from wrestlers, the government appearing oblivious of the demands of the protesting wrestlers is surprising. When the issue is related to self-respect of female wrestlers bringing laurels to the nation, Prime Minister’s stoic silence only goes to reveal that government is trying to suppress the voices of Haryana Betis. In fact, the fight for justice in the first place dragged for too long without any substantive reason was incorrect and unacceptable. But as it pertains to female wrestlers’ respect, it will only render the slogan “Beti Padao, Beti Bachao” coined by Prime Minister redundant if strict action is not taken within a time-frame.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Applaudable operation by NCB

Clamping down on medicine bootleggers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a pan-India combination operating on the darknet. The NCB’s strategic and functional planning led to a massive seizure of more than two thousand

spots of LSD, a synthetic chemical- grounded medicine categorised as a hallucinogen and popularly called ecstasy as per reports. The success of this operation is significant as it demonstrates that the law enforcement authorities are rising to the challenge of the decreasingly high-tech fight against the illegal medicine trade.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur