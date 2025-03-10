MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th March 2025

Balance ‘US First’ & ‘India First’ interests

US President Donald Trump urged that India has finally agreed to cut tariffs on American imports, attributing the decision to his administration’s efforts in exposing what he described as unfair trade practices. He claimed that India made the move because somebody is finally exposing them. POTUS remarks came days after announcing reciprocal tariffs on India, set to take effect from April 2, in response to what he called trade policies that disadvantage American businesses. India’s silence contrasts with countries like China, Mexico, and Canada, which have already announced counter-reciprocal tariffs on US goods.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur

The Modi government should reveal whether it is under pressure to buy more US arms. Its ‘significant’ reduction of tariffs in compliance with US’ dictates, if Trump’s claim is anything to go by, contrasts sharply with the defiance shown by other countries on which Trump has imposed or threatened to impose high tariffs in the form of countermeasures. Instead of deferring to whatever Trump decides, India must assert its independence and rights and seek a mutually supportive and beneficial relationship as equal partners. It should be a win-win situation for India and the US, keeping a fine balance between ‘India First” and “America First”.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

US President Donald Trump in keeping with his image as a maverick and wreakless head of state of the US has announced reciprocal tariffs on India starting April 2. This amounts to cheating as it was only on February 13 that PM Modi and Trump had a fruitful discussion on bilateral ties centered on trade and commerce. This showcases his nonexistent decency to honor the commitments he himself had been a signatory to. How can he be trusted as a peacemaker, which he likes to be seen as?

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

What does urban naxalism stand for?

Annihilation of the class enemy was the main policy of naxalism. Initially, it appealed to the unemployed youth in a few states but gradually the movement died due to the self-centered leaders who split themselves into smaller groups and thereby the movement got diluted beyond redemption. However, when a section of JNU students raised certain anti-India slogans and hogged limelight in a section of the media, this urban naxalism tag came to the fore. Naxslism had socio-economic issues as its core points but the so-called urban naxalism appears to be an offshoot of the Indian political rivalry. Loosely activities of students, youth, politicians and journalists acting against Indian interests could be termed as urban naxalism. I think this is more dangerous than the “original” naxalism

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

‘Jail an exception’ norm observed

more in breach

Apex courts have been stressing on the precarious situations being faced by the accused in not getting bail in lower courts. Lower courts seem not to have any responsibility to safeguard the principles of Article 21 that guarantee life and liberty of citizens; they simply pass on the buck to apex court. The legal principle “bail is the right, jail is an exception” is seldom adhered to. Since judicial officers are not accountable for not giving bail, there are possibilities that the discretionary powers could be misused, when the lower court Judge postpones the hearing or outright denies the bail.

P R Ravinder, Hydetabad

Simplicity a thing of past for politicos

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, 34, recently married and is hosting a reception for well-wishers, including special arrangements for the physically challenged. In a tweet, he urged guests not to bring flowers, bouquets, or dry fruits, citing that 85% of wedding flowers in India are discarded within 24 hours and around 3 lakh kg of dry fruits go to waste. While the appeal seems noble, it appears hypocritical, as the BJP and RSS no longer embody simplicity. A few years ago, the PM made a similar request, yet his roadshows waste tons of flowers. RSS-turned-BJP leaders now travel in large cavalcades of SUVs. Where has simplicity gone?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad