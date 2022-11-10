MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th November 2022

Ambiguity on BST

The Supreme Court has elicited certain clauses from the Constitution on Basic Structure Theory (BST) as it deems fit from time to time while giving judgments on fundamental rights. BST was referred to in the five-bench verdict on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) case a few days ago. Earlier, in Minerva Mills, Golaknath, Kesavananda Bharati and in some other cases, The SC constantly changed the BST very differently. What exactly the BST is, is confusing. Can it be concluded that the latest declaration of SC on BST is valid until it is reversed or changed? Judgments are also ambiguous as seen in recent one delivered on 4th instant on minimum pension for EPS-95 retirees.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Climate injustice continues

The wealthy countries responsible for the biggest share of emissions of heat-trapping gases cannot disregard climate justice, climate finance and climate adaption. 'Backsliding' or feigning indifference by them will be a recipe for a catastrophe; they should move from pledges to implementation; they should deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against climate change. 'Green-washing' simply cannot wash with friends and protectors of earth. We are perilously close to the climate disaster. The devastating effects of the climate crisis on planetary systems, ecology and lives and livelihoods, economies and health across the globe constitute a dire warning which we cannot afford to ignore.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Quota for SCs in other religions



In reply to Supreme court seeking clarifications on classifying Dalit Christians and Muslims into SC category, the affidavit submitted by the government that there exists an intelligible differentia between SCs practising Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism and the SCs practicing other religions is absolutely right. The affidavit defending the exclusion, in paragraph 31, said "the exclusion of Christianity or Islam was due to the reason that the oppressive system of untouchability which leads to economic and social backwardness of some Hindu castes was not prevalent in Chrstianity or Islamic Society." In my view, there is no necessity for the government to appoint a commission to deal with this subject. The apex court must proceed with the contention of the government and give their judgement accordingly and clear the confusion in the public.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Inordinate delay by postal dept



Postal services are being provided on foot. The postal department also fails to deliver the registered letters to the concerned persons on time. That is why the branch is gradually losing popularity among the people. I am an example of that. I posted three registered letters from Khammam Head Post Office to Hyderabad on 31st of last month. A letter took four days, while two other letters took a week. What more evidence of negligence in postal services is needed? Register or ordinary letters from Khammam should arrive in one or two days. The higher authorities should investigate the delay in registered letters and restore public confidence in the postal department.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam

Quota for EWS may spark protests



The EWS reservation is solely based on OBCs cremay layer concept but putting Rs 8 lakh income cap is enabling several well-to-do people access to reservation and so the real purpose of reservation for the poorest of the poor utterly defeated. Further in a situation where employment scenario is grim and government jobs are at premium certainly there would be more demands for reservation. With this 50% maximum limit for all kinds of reservation has been thrown to wind and so the country may witness more agitations for reservation in future with the help of vested interested politicians .Please publish this letter in your newspaper esteemed column. Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

It is a shame both ruling party BJP and the century-old Congress party are claiming to take credit for getting the SC nod for EWS Quota. The word 'Quota' has been exploited by all the parties for gaining power. These parties used to attack left parties with a claim that they want the poor and working class to remain so for political reasons. So when it comes to exploitation of people, BJP and Congress are on the same side. With elections around, the SC ruling would be fully exploited by the ruling party. From now on, not only deprived class, even EWS would be at the mercy of parties who will exploit them for votes. I have a question to both BJP and Congress who are taking credit, where is the government job at a time when everything is outsourced. Will they guarantee jobs while taking credit?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad