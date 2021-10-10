MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th October 2021

China's idea to tame Tibet will backfire

For the past 60 years or more, China has been systematically attempting to erase the ethnic, religious and cultural identity of Tibet, by its well tried-out and effectively established methods that it had gained during the Cultural Revolution in China under the chairmanship of Mao.

The Tibetan exodus, in the wake of Chinese illegal occupation and highhandedness by the Communist Chinese Party, resulted in Tibetans fleeing to various countries, mainly India, that helped the people relive their lives as they did in Tibet, without any fear or interference. But, the world countries proved mere spectators in not being able to free Tibet from the Chinese clutches, despite the fact that His Holiness Dalai Lama is regarded as spiritual guru, and universal messiah for many countries around the world, who tirelessly demanded freedom for Tibet and reminded Tibetans who are in exile to fight for the liberation of Tibet in a democratic and non-violent way. But, the Chinese administration in Tibet is doing exactly the opposite in an attempt to subjugate the population to its line of thinking, so that Tibetans forget their traditional wisdom and way of life and get integrated with mainland Chinese culture. Tibetan language in schools is discouraged and is replaced by mandarin.

But, all such measures by China are making the peace-loving people of Tibet more determined and firm in their resolve to protect and perpetuate their unique heritage, and ethnic identity that cannot not be easily snatched away, and usurped by Chinese surveillance. At the 48th United Nation Human Rights Council session, China was asked to respect human rights in Tibet. The new tactic by China to back jihadi Taliban regime in Afghanistan is seen as overt camaraderie with Pakistan to berate India. However, China is getting increasingly isolated of late in the world forum, owing to its greed and unethical practices to make other countries, with liberal financial assistance, to make them perennially debt-ridden, as part of its hegemonic designs in expansionism which several countries in India's neighbourhood are learning to resist.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Air Indiaflies back into Tata fold

Air India is back to the caressing fold of Tata sons is a joyous moment to to every Indian who loves Air India and understandably the earnest efforts put in by the great patriotic Ratan Tata are praise-worthy. His emotional reaction echoes with all like-minded and as first launched in 1933 by Tata Air India is back to its caressing fold no matter the loss.

It will soon recover and run profitably. We all were perplexed as to what the plight of it could be with terrible loss but thanks to Tata Sons it will regain the sheen and glory. I first traveled to and fro Delhi-Tokyo in 1983 and still relish the fond memory of 'our own' Samudragupta jumbo.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Melodrama unending in the celluloid world

Apropos 'Fun unlimited cine melodrama' by Dr Ramu Suravajjula. Let us not get into the gamut of Tollywood organisational issues and other ego clashes, and factors that are raging in the Movie Artists' Association (MAA). These organisations are generally partisan, biased; and the decisions taken are not clear cut, and fail to extend precious little in terms of monetary assistance to junior artists and technicians.

Some observations that I intend to make is about actors and actresses, and their progeny - many of whom have failed to live the lives of average men and women in society. The courtship, marriage and extensive honeymoon trip of such top stars in filmdom, fail to live up to a meaningful period owing to one reason or the other – invariably leading to separation. They tend to see their every action and move in life in the typical cinematic style and trend, totally forget the ground reality that is basic to life.

Next, the film finance for big budget movies in the Bollywood is often traced to mafia gangs and extortionists operating from Pakistan. Now, a growing and unprecedented drug abuse is being widely seen in the industry as a fashionable trend. The drug nexus in Bollywood has the support of the government in power in Maharashtra; and some black sheep in the police department, who do not want the Bollywood film fraternity to be indicted in drug trafficking by NCB, are coming out with new accusations against NCB to stall the proceedings.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Women safety at stake

Gandhiji said, "India will be free when the women feel safe to walk in the streets at midnight." But the present situation in our country is quite contrary. It has been over seven decades, since India attained independence, but even to date the nation is quite commonly witnessing the rape and murder cases against women across the country. After Nirbhaya Act coming into force, people thought there would be an end of crimes against women. But the crimes are increasing.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded an average of 80 murders and 77 rape cases in 2020. It reveals how unsafe living in India is. As the Indians we may feel it bitter, but we must accept. Why the governments are not able to put an end to these atrocities against women? And why there is no end card to these unethical happenings after encountering the culprits in some cases? The following measures will definitely draw good results.

Governments must build a strong policing system from village level to metropolitan cities. They must not restrict 'She teams' to cities, and must constitute such teams even in far-off villages. Martial training should be imparted to girls at schools to learn self-defence. Apart from these, government should include in syllabus right from primary level moral education as a subject to develop righteousness in children.

K Manoj Kumar,Huzurabad

BJP in a piquant situation

The BJP has shot itself in the foot by its refusal to take action against Ajay Mishra for political considerations. In spite of all attempts to deflect blame, the party stands guilty in public opinion. Already under attack for mishandling the Covid second wave and the rising fuel prices, the BJP cannot take the support of their core voter base for granted. No one can blame the opposition for using this opportunity to put the government on the mat. The credibility of the opposition would be questioned if they did not raise the issue at all available fora.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

SC's cautious approach

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the Supreme Court had adopted cautious approach while dealing with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. No doubt, it court had reprimanded the UP government and raised many queries for the government has not submitted satisfactory replies. The next date of hearing is October 20. It is expected that the UP government will plug the loopholes being pointed out by the Supreme Court.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandar



