MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th February 2024

Befitting honour to eminent stalwarts

The announcements of the country's highest civilian awards by the Central government to former Prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Green Revolution scientist M S Swaminathan is a very good gesture on its part in promoting eminent people for their selfless impact on the standards of livings of citizens and farmers especially. P V Narasimha Rao's entry into Indian political history was very crucial at that time when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May '91 and the Congress party was heading the Central government in the country and, in fact, P V was rather pushed by the then high command to take over as the PM of the country perhaps as a stop gap arrangement. But to the dismay of all the political pandits at that time, P V surpassed all the expectations, initiating several financial reforms. He was never controversial on any issue with just an honest smile all the times for his opponents to keep quiet. He believed in the philosophy that 'a best management is that which least manages' which clicked and made him a gigantic personality at the nation level. His fluency in 14 languages made him the best most conservative speaker in addition to being a lawyer. All the Telugus are very proud of PV and in fact also wish that the Centre also would confer Bharat Ratna award on the NTR, the actor who brought tremendous recognition to all the Telugus in the entire world, and also on Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, the legendary Telugu singer composer of more than 10,000 songs spread around 6 languages in the country.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to posthumously confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on P V Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, and Dr Swaminathan is commendable (HANS India dt 10-2-24). These two former PMs join former Dy PM L K Advani and former Bihar CM Thakur in the list of 2024 awardees, the longest list ever before announced. It's a moment to celebrate the recognition of the services of the first PM from South India late P V Narasimha Rao. Additionally, Bharat Ratna should be awarded to NTR and the legendary singer Ghantasala.

– Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

In the second round of announcing ‘Bharat Ratna’ highest civilian awards, Modi chose to confer the Bharat Ratna to former non-Nehru family Prime Minister of India and Telugu bidda P V Narasimha Rao, Jat farmer-friendly leader Chaudary Charan Singh and the father of Green Revolution M S Swaminathan. Though no one objects to PM's discretion, one thing is sure he chose right time to announce the awards to score some political brownie points. Whatever the award given to a person, it is of no use if it is given posthumously. People would have lauded Modi government had M S Swaminathan been honoured with Bharat Ratna when he was alive as he passed away in the recent past and Narendra Modi wrote a brilliant article eulogizing the contributions of scientist to the farm community. Of all the recently awarded Bharat Ratnas, only L K Advani is fortunate as he got it during his life and is able to enjoy the recognition and shared his gratitude to the nation for conferring highest civilian award. Modi once again outsmarted the already beleaguered Congress party in conferring Bharat Ratna on PV; it is a slap in the face of congress as we pretty well remember how the Congress party (Sonia) disrespected veteran PV after his demise

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

The unprecedented long list of people being conferred the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna this year seems to be reflective of the shrewd political strategy of the BJP aimed at enticing a large number of voters beyond the social, political and cultural backdrops. The tally of awardees in a single year is highest been ever since 1999. P V Narsimha Rao, who brought in libralisation in econmy, a leader cum supporter of farmers in North India Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist and Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan's perseverance towards self-sufficiency in India, socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani have contributed tremendously to build nations selflessly and ungrudgingly. The powerful political narrative built to laud the Ratnas of soil of the land can be a game changer.

- Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

***

The conferment of the Bharatha Ratna upon former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is delightful news not for the Telugus alone but the whole country as well. Fondly remembered for his timely intervention during the economic reforms, Rao was a statesman revered across generations and political parties. His tenure as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh marks the dawn of land reforms through the implementation of land ceiling act which paved the way for redistribution of the surplus lands among the landless especially SC & ST and for various government projects. Rao also introduced the residential degree college system in Kurnool & Nagarjuna Sagar in the combined state to instill a sense of unity among the people amid the first phase of the Telangana movement. Very aptly, the previous Telangana government has passed a unanimous resolution to confer this august honor upon Rao while celebrating the departed leader's centenary birth anniversary celebrations and the dream has been materialized.

– Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Tipparthi, Nalgonda

***

In a span of two weeks, five people were awarded Bharat Ratna, four of them posthumously. They are: Chaudhary Charan Singh, Karpoori Thakur, P V Narasimha Rao, and Dr M S Swaminathan who died in 1987, 1988, 2004 and 2023 respectively. Except Dr Swaminathan, the remaining were politicians who had been forgotten by people. When they made exceptional contributions to the country, why were they not awarded immediately like Dr Swaminathan? Who will benefit and cherish the awards given to departed souls 20 years to 37 years after their death? Such delayed awarding demeans the value of the award.

– Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

This refers to the awarding of the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna of the year 2024 on the former CM of Bihar, Karpoori Rhakur. It was indeed great that a socially backward person had risen to a well recognised position in society. He struggled for upliftment of socially backward castes ignoring the betterment of his own family. Karpoori Thakur had a very simple life even after rising to the level of CM. He was committed to the objective of levelling economic inequalities of society. At a time when in AP Telugu medium instrucion was introduced, Thakur had implemented Hindi medium in Bihar.Thakur had realised the necessity to implement reservations for the backward communities and had accordingly allocated 12% reservations especially for the most backward community under the recommendation of Mungerilal Commission put forward in 1977. He argued for equality of social justice to all sections of people. He was also behind implementation of a concept to promote EWS reservations based on the Mandal commission report. Though he was not in power for a longer time, he struggled more for social justice in a lesser time.

- Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

***

Awards like Bharat Ratna and Padma have long been used as a tool to send across political messages and this latest announcement does the same thing too. By conferring Bharat Ratna on Dr Swaminathan and Ch Charan Singh, the government has sent a signal that it cares for farmers and agriculture. By honouring P V Narasimha Rao, BJP has sent a message to the Congress that the latter has ignored one of its best administrators and the man behind the economic reforms. As far as MS Swaminathan, father of India's green revolution, is concerned, he relentlessly pursued to increase the yield for our poor farmers. It is on his insistence that former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri invited Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug to India to share seeds of dwarf wheat at his disposal to maximise yield, and today all wheat growers in India owe a deep gratitude to M S Swaminathan.

– Bal Govind, Noida

BJP’s mayoral victory undermines democracy

What started as a low-profile election held every year to elect a new mayor transformed into a high voltage battle once the Aam Aadmi Party joined hands with Congress to contest elections for the three posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor on January 18.There was no doubt that the numbers seemed stacked heavily in favour of the newly-minted alliance against the BJP and it would have been the first victory of INDIA alliance if the election would have been conducted peacefully and without any mala fide intention of the polling officer.

Many had noted as soon as the election was called in favour of the BJP that it was a travesty that took place on Jan 30, as eight votes were declared invalid. What made the process dubious was that presiding officer was accused of not showing the invalid votes .The development may concern ònly one municipal corporation in the country, but the idea that an election can be so brazenly rigged has grave implications for the democracy.

It is not unusual these days for a party to allege foul play after an electoral debacle but in the present case the cat was let out of the bag when some videos of the returning officer tampering with the ballots were released and when these were shown to the Supreme Court, it was aghast. The court asked the presiding officer to be present before the court on February 19 to explain his conduct and cancelled the scheduled meeting of the municipal corporation on February 7. It is ironic that the humdrum corporation has turned into a political minefield. A political party seeking to be re-elected for a third consecutive term at the national level cannot be seen as manipulating any election in this manner. Only a verdict invalidating the election and ordering a fresh one, with safeguards against manipulation, will be in the interest of justice.

– Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

UCC coded in haste & narrow considerations

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), I feel, has been introduced by the Uttarakhand govt in a haste. In a country as diverse as India with citizens of so many religions, castes, sub-castes co-existing since ages in near total harmony, the attempt to bring in a new legislation with a purported aim and intention of bringing the citizens of this multi-ethnic country on a unified and single platform is always fraught with inherent difficulties. Its indeed ironic that even 75 years after freedom, there is still no unanimity on issues of living, marriage, divorce, sharing of property, etc.

The proponents of the move for bringing in UCC seem to be only thinking that a secular & social fabric like India needs a uniform law on these, conveniently forgetting that securalism as a pragmatic practice & concept has to be accommodative of all religious rights, castes & pluralistic society. Religious freedom will surely interfere with a common civil code. Dovetailing religious freedom into rights of fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution is not that easy.

When a controversy on the practice & concept of live-in-relationships is still raging & divorce rates are on the rise, the move to abolish the distinction between legitimate children & illegitimate ones born out of live-in- relationship will add further controversy.

Division of equal property rights on divorce as per existing laws between children from an earlier marriage & from a subsequent live-in- relationship will also result in complexities which will be difficult to address. When marriages continue to remain unregistered for years, the requirement & insistence for the same in the case of live-in- relationships is questionable. Will this prerequisite reduce if not stop divorce rates? No, if so, why then this rule? A nationwide debate, discussion and the building of a public opinion which inter alia should include social scientists, intelligentsia, religious heads of all faiths should precede the introduction of the bill & its subsequent passage.

I don’t think this prerequisite has been addressed. Uttarakhand government can take pride being the 1st state to go ahead with code, but when all the other states have still remained silent on this issue, it is not a big achievement except of course that it has aligned with the BJPs agenda. More than politics, the legitimate aspirations happiness, peace & harmony of the citizens of the country has to be borne in mind and taken care of. This is more important and constitutionally valid & relevant

– N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

A common man's take on Interim Budget

As the dust settles on the recent Indian budget report, it's crucial to gauge its impact from the perspective of the common man. Amidst hopes and expectations, Finance Minister's announcements often leave many pondering over their implications on their daily lives.

For the average citizen, the budget is more than just numbers on a spreadsheet; it's about how it influences their pocket and prospects. From the increased focus on healthcare and education to infrastructural developments, there are elements that resonate positively. However, the devil lies in the details.

One of the key concerns is the allocation for essential services. While investments in healthcare and education are laudable, the real question is whether these allocations translate into tangible improvements accessible to all. Accessibility, affordability, and quality remain pressing issues.

Additionally, the budget's stance on taxation is of paramount importance. Will the common man see relief or an added burden? The fine print will reveal the true impact on individuals and families, especially amidst the ongoing economic uncertainties.

Infrastructure development is another aspect that garners attention. Improved connectivity and urban amenities promise a better quality of life, but the equitable distribution of these developments across regions remains a concern.

Moreover, the budget's stance on employment generation and support for small businesses holds significance for millions striving for economic stability. Will there be adequate support mechanisms to foster entrepreneurship and job creation at the grassroots level?

In essence, the Indian budget is not just a document for policymakers; it's a reflection of the nation's priorities and promises. As a common man, navigating through its complexities and deciphering its implications is crucial. Ultimately, the true test lies in whether it translates into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

– Nikitha Rachel Melissa, Hyderabad

Why Congress finds itself in the dock

Reg: 'BJP puts Congress in Dock: Bold Talk – V Ramu Sarma. Poll strategist Prasant Kishor wondered, during one of his TV debates why Rahul Gandhi is on yatras at a time, when his presence is direly required to thrash out poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seat sharing exercise proved a miserable failure for Congress, even as its regular winning are usurped by the INDI Alliance in UP, and in other states that shows the pathetic condition of Congress that is rudderless despite several senior Congressmen are in the party that became a coterie signing to the tune of the high command, that is diametrically cut off from the realities, expectations and long term plans that the nation looks forward to.

Rahul Gandhi as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says he is full of promise, and is in the process of learning politics to make big. But, even at the age of 48, Rahul Gandhi proved a novice and a gross misfit politically as the Congress is witnessing a vertical fall since he was made the president of the party – and interestingly the sycophants still insist on Rahul Gandhi continuing in the post, despite his reluctance that baffles the psyche of the electorate. Interestingly, the BJP has none of those hangovers affecting the party which is well on the way to capture the strongholds of the Congress which speaks of the effective long term plans for the party in garnering more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Above all, the BJP is effectively countering the perennial one-way traffic of freebies culture being promoted by the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana, by reviving those unfinished and incomplete aspects and aspirations that the nation has been waiting for so long – like conferring Bharat Ratna on P V Narasimha Rao that the Congress failed to do – and for others like Karpoori Thankur, Chowdary Charan Singh, L K Advani and the Green Revolution scientist Dr. M S Swaminathan. This points out the narrow, self-centric, dynasty mindset of the Congress that is yet to learn from the experience in changing the scenario of the country.

– K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

The no-holds-barred poll strategy being worked out by the INDI group to oust the BJP from power lacks credibility as there is no meaningful coherence and roadmap in fighting the elections for Lok Sabha in the country. The so-called alliance by the Opposition is a tapestry of ragtag political groups, having their own ideology and divergent policies supposedly under the leadership of the Congress. INDI bloc unit efforts have ended up as a pre-electoral fiasco for the Congress in the wake of other political groups not yielding space. The Congress has become a lame horse and an unworthy political party capable of winning in its own bastion. Why this sad scenario cropped up for Congress despite having septuagenarians, with a lot of silver on their head unable to give meaningful guidance to Rahul Gandhi; and the coterie surrounding him? Look at the statements of Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and others - to assess how far they are removed from reality and mood of the nation, in extending an unbridled moral support to Rahul Gandhi and the dynasty family in general. This is because no sane voice is left in the party for the Congress to survive as many self-respecting senior Congressmen left the party in disgust to form their own political entity, like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Gulam Nabi Azad, Charan Singh etc.

The problem with Congress is dynasty arrogance, while other seniors in the party have become mere ‘yes men’; and the cadres at middle and ground level have no tangible guidance or road map from above, to be reduced to a state of constant critics of the BJP, that is unable to cut ice before the electorate. The ‘black paper’ by the Congress in the wake of White Paper by the government speaks of ridiculous immaturity and disgusting politicking that the party always believes to be antagonistic, and crossing swords with the government in power, without merit, to be degraded before the eyes of the people and relegated to the background politically.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

The Congress has many faults, but to single it out for criticism as V Ramu Sarma does is not right. For instance, conferring of Bharat Ratnas for political gains is not just dubious but a grave insult to the other awardees. Despite the claims of a 400plus score in the next elections why this kind of chicanery by the PM Modi? Why are all the good men in the BJP silent about it? In a democracy, more questions should be asked of the party in government than the opposition. But unfortunately all the questions are asked of the opposition and none from the government.

There are so many important issues issues to be addressed, but what are we discussing; a biscuit being fed to a dog or the cost of what the politicians are wearing? This kind of trivialization has become the hallmark of the party in power through its humongous reach on the social media. On the subject of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra, does he have anything to say about the allegation of the Assam CM who claimed it was not the real Rahul but a body double. Though it may have not translated into votes, there is undoubtedly a lot of support for the Nyay Yatra. The aggressive Hindutva stance adopted by the PM has become a kind of a go-ahead signal for all the saffron groups to pursue their narrow divisive agenda. Why is only Nitish Kumar being castigated for this constant changing of partners? Isn't the BJP too, which had said never again equally guilty of changing sides? The silence of those who should ask these question may help the BJP and Modi, but they are failing in their duty to the nation!

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai