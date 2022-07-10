MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th July 2022

It's raining woes every year

Torrential downpour in almost all rainy seasons is causing havoc, disturbing and displacing the normal life of poor and middle class. Governments start initiating relief measures to some extent only after the big damage is done. All residential areas are being submerged in water and poisonous creatures are entering houses in the water flow and creating fear. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are now in such a precarious state.

In US and other countries, stagnation of rainwater is not seen on the streets/roads as the governments take care to put in place excellent drainage system through outlets. Our ministers who very often visit foreign countries must observe their planning methods and implement the same in our country also forthwith to avoid damages to the houses and dwellers in the ensuing seasons. By the by, do we not have civil engineering experts and planners to prevent such havocs?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Need to adopt natural farming

Natural farming offers a solution to various problems, such as food insecurity, farmers' distress, and health problems arising due to pesticide and fertilizer residue in food and water, global warming, climate change and natural calamities. It also has the potential to generate employment, thereby stemming the migration of rural youth.

Natural farming, as the name suggests, is the art, practice and, increasingly, the science of working with nature to achieve much more with less. Adopting natural farming is also like serving Mother Earth, by protecting the quality of soil and its productivity. The mass movement to adopt natural farming will be widely successful in the coming years and the sooner farmers join this change, the more they will reap its benefits. The integration of livestock in the farming system plays an important role in Natural farming and helps in restoring the ecosystem.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

Lanka in throes of major transition

The visuals of protesters breaking barricades, storming and overrunning the Presidential palace, lying laidback on plush beds, frying snacks in kitchens, feasting in pantries, frolicking in the swimming pool, counting wads of money found in the palace and taking selfies of them, all looked more like cinematic (reel) than real. What was on display was the power of the people; it was an outburst of anger and frustration over the worsening economic crisis engendered by Rajapaksas' hubris and misconceived policies.

The people's movement could well mark the end of the political dominance of the Rajapaksa dynasty and herald a new chapter in the island nation of 22 million's history. Clearly, Sri Lanka is in throes of a political change. Hopefully, it will transition from 'paradise lost' to 'paradise regained.'

G David Milton, Maruthancode

II

As President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to an unknown destination in order to escape the onslaught of protestors, who are angry and upset with his rule for leaving the people struggling with severe shortage of fuel, food and other people essential items, the political instability in the midst of economic crisis is a clear revelation that not only a new popular government is a panacea to bring peace and economy on the track.

It also sends a strong message that men like Rajapaksas who brought about destruction of economy and untold miseries to people cannot survive the wrath of people any longer.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

III

We are hearing distress calls from Sri Lanka people. It is like Abel's cries from the taverns of Earth for justice and rough chastisement. Like Cain, the whole world, apart from Sri Lanka, is responsible for this. Of course, the two nations India and China got involved differently in their internal issues. India had done good now may be due to presence of authentic Tamils.

The heads of many governments around the world are being targeted to leave seats and it is not a good sign. This is due to the economic crisis including in a developed country like UK.

M R Jayanthi Ramaswamy, Trichy

YSCRP gets a morale booster

Despite adverse weather conditions, the YSRCP plenary was a super success. It is the first plenary after the party came to power in 2019. During these two days the party passed nearly 10 resolutions which are mainly linked to public welfare. However this plenary witnessed the resignation of its party honorary president Vijayamma with a view to helping her daughter Sharmila's political interests in TS where the latter desires to establish a Rajanna Rajyam.

The party organised the plenary in a dignified manner without inconvenience to anyone. It is very nice to allow lengthy debates on its flagship programmes such as Disha Act, Nadu-Nedu, DBT inspite of severe pandemic impact on state

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru