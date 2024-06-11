MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th June 2024

Time for robust role by Oppn in LS

India’sreturn to a coalition era, marked by Narendra Modi’s re-appointment as Prime Minister, underscores the crucial role of the Opposition in upholding democratic institutions and constitutional values. The Opposition, now significantly strengthened in the 18th Lok Sabha, must coalesce effectively to fulfil this responsibility. While previously the electorate overwhelmingly supported Modi’s agenda, they now seek a more inclusive governance approach. The onus is now on the opposition to ensure government accountability and alignment with public will, as they’ve been entrusted with executing the people’s mandate. Previous instances of rushed legislation due to weak opposition resistance highlight the need for a robust parliamentary check on governmental power.

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur

***

Itlooks like everything is rosy in the garden as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken oath consecutively for the third time in a row. With the NDA increasing its numbers to 303, it further cemented the NDA’s unity. We should also notice the fact that many minority governments in the past had completed their terms fully. This coalition government being the strongest among all those might complete its full term if all goes well between the allies.

Vinayaka M,Bengaluru

***

TheBJP has definitely achieved broader results and made inroads throughout the country, barring Tamil Nadu under the leadership of PM Modi in the recent elections. But the disturbing factor is INDIA bloc achieving similar results with Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in many places, not sparing even UP. The party has to, therefore, realise that it is no more a cakewalk in the parliament for them unlike earlier times on any issue and the ruling party has to compulsorily listen to the opposition more meaningfully in the ensuing parliamentary platform. The party has to discuss, debate and then decide on every issue in the coming parliamentary sessions without wasting time and the PM is the key person to coordinate with all the parties.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,Hyderabad

***

“SabKa Saath Sabka Vikaas” will be possible only if the common man feels involved in the process and all promises made to him are delivered. The common man needs ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan’ and this is the guarantee that we want in Modi 3.0. The I.N.D.I.A alliance has performed well beyond expectations and will be a tough Opposition now. Any ruling party needs a formidable Opposition to keep it in check. We call it the checks and balances in a democracy and it is needed for an effective working of our government. We, the people of India, have given a decisive mandate to PM Modi and we look forward to him fulfilling all the ‘Modi Ki Guarantees’ during his historic third term.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad

***

Theday before Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan, equalling the feat of Jawaharlal Nehru, the BJP had enough seats to govern independently. However, the current mandate requires a coalition, and the positions are at the end of eleventh hour for taking reins of governance, which may indicate a slight weakening of their position. The crucial question now is how successful they will be in advancing the welfare of the country, serving the nation, and winning the hearts of voters.

Jakir Hussain,Kanpur

NEET is not a neat affair

Theinefficiency of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for holding the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test ( NEETt–2024) is disgusting. Lacs of young students and their parents all over the nation are now hostage as they watch the court case outcomes in view of advantages given to candidates at certain centers and depriving others of fair conduct of examination. Reports of paper leak resulting in advantage to students of particular centers too are annoying. The Govt. of India must step in immediately to set things right.

Brij Bhushan Goyal,Ludhiana