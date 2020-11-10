MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th November 2020

Dubbaka dhamaka hits TRS

Dubbaka assembly voting pattern resembled the presidential election in United States of America that swung between Biden and Trump and the former won with simple majority. The result, though has shaken the TRS party, need not be taken seriously, but should be viewed the factors that worked negatively.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Will GHMC elections further dent KCR?

The results of Dubbaka by winning BJP sri Raghunandan Rao will boost the image of the BJP In Telangana .Its looks that the BJP can only be the alternative to TRS. Right from the beginning the BJP says the same and in fact they proved it also .TRS should not take it as easy as it may even effect the prospects of GHMC elections which may be held in December or January .

The recent unprecedented rains affected more than 35,000 families and nearly 50 percent colonies were submerged and the present government could not do much to their satisfaction and the amount they distributed Rs 10000 could not reach the real people . The scope for BJP winning the GHMC elections by more than 50 seats looks to be a possibility.

On the other hand, the Congress also may improve their position considerably .It will certainly be a tough time for TRS winning the GHMC elections .To every one surprise even the villagers also voted for BJP in Dubbaka which means people are fed up with tall promises made by the present ruling party of the state .Let's us see which party bags more seats in GHMC elections .

Kanagiri S N Prasad, Hyderabad

Handling China, Biden style

JoeBiden's win in the US Presidential election brings into question the new US administration's outlook towards China. Biden is no China hawk but he has always positioned himself as a hardline critic of China. He even called Xi Jinping a "thug" over his treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Though Biden is an advocate of non-violence, in the case of China he is likely to take a tough stand. He may not undo the current consensus that a more forceful and confrontational approach is required to deal with China. People are eager to know how Biden acts on the issues of tariffs and Taiwan. Biden is unlikely to adopt Trump's style.

Unlike Trump, Biden may rope in allies and build a consensus. The US acknowledges the fact that competition with China transcends the South China Sea. It realises that it has to go into competition with China involving technology, ideology and economy. Biden is unlikely to compromise on taking on the Chinese militarily, if such a situation arises. Biden had promised that he would meet Tibetan spiritual saint Dalai Lama at the earliest and this act may infuriate China.

It is very difficult to assume whether or not the US will return to the Trans Pacific Partnership(TPP) or begin reducing tariffs on Chinese goods. It is certain that there will be a US government- backed campaign to take on china in high-tech areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum computing, 6G and so on.

The focus will be on making US more competitive rather than rejecting China. As a matter of fact, china's determination to develop comprehensively in all sectors and its fast economic revival in the wake of COVID-19 will act as driving force for US economic development in future.

Venu G S, Kollam

Welcome development

Before any new drug or vaccine reaches the market, it has to pass through a scientific, clinical, regulatory and ethical process. These mandatory requirements vary from country to country and may take months when people wait for a vaccine for Covid-19 relief. Independent scientists have cautioned against hyping early results before long-term safety and efficacy data has been collected.

And no one knows how long the vaccine's protection might last. Still, the development makes Pfizer the first company to announce positive results from a late-stage vaccine trial, vaulting it to the front of a frenzied global race that began in January and has unfolded at record-breaking speed.

We are all looking for a vaccine that is more than 90 per cent effective and solves the present problem. Cracking the vaccine is the call and the world's scientists are behind it and once the virus is bottled, then we can throw it to the sea and never be seen again.

C K R Nathan, Ghaziabad