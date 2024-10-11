MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th October 2024

Of high business standards and ethics

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, an industry legend and a true national icon. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India’s growth will inspire generations to comeDeeply saddened by the passing away of Chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, an industry legend and a true national icon. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India’s growth will inspire generations to come. Centre must honour him with Bharat Ratna. Ratanji Tata a universal philanthropist will forever be remembered by all. He was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who left an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Ratan Tata was a respected industrialist and philanthropist. He was instrumental in establishing and expanding steel, tea and chemical industries in our country. His cars, Land Rover and Jaguar, deserve mention. His cheap Nano car is a milestone in automobile history. His many startups are an inspiration to the youth of today. In his death we have lost a pioneering industrialist. It is the end of an era. May his soul rest in peace.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

***

Ratan Tata was not only an established name in the industry but also as in philanthropy. He used to donate 65% of his profits to charitable trusts. Because of his humanity, humility, nature, down-to-the earth behavior, he became an inspiration to everyone. He was not only an icon of industry but also of humanity. His contributions shaped the Indian business eco system and touched the lives of many. He earned India a global recognition. With his kindness he touched the lives of millions.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

Ratan Tata, who was a senior industrialist as well as a senior social worker, led a simple living. He always kept himself aloof from the competitive struggle of rich global industrialists. Tata devoted his life to national service and public service with utmost simplicity, staying away from fame. With Tata’s death, the country has lost a industrialist of saintly ideology.

Sudhir G Kangutkar, Thane

***

Ratan Naval Tata was truely a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and a philanthropist. Under his leadership, the ‘Tata Group’, a salt-to-software conglomerate of more than 100 companies, has created more wealth for shareholders than any other company in India, not just because of its business success but for its unique ownership structure. A majority of Tata listed companies are owned by public shareholders, so maximum wealth is shared widely. When Tata Motors launched Nano in 2008, Tata kept his word and sold 1 lakh car units for price of around ₹ 1 lakh; in spite of it being a loss venture for the group.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

***

The trust the people of India put forth in the products of Tata group of companies, including Tata Salt - the taste of India - is a lesson to be learnt in respect of winning the confidence of the consumers. ‘Tata means Trust’ was and is the belief; and, as such the customer base of the group stands with it through thick and thin. This unwavering following came only because of the true leadership of Ratan Tata. He is a true Bharat Ratna and deserves that highest civilian award.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

Ratan Tata was “Ratna” Tata for India. A jewel in the crown of the modernized, industrialised and developed India (and of the developed world, too). Europe caused the world’s industrial revolution. However, Ratan played a key role in India’s industrial revolution. His “business (empire) vishwaroop” included small products like salt to big products like airplane. He even aspired to bring an affordable car to the doorsteps of an Indian middle-class family. He himself is an institute and a development book to learn from.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

Why compensate for demolitions?

A lake is government land, and, basically, everyone who constructed/bought land in full tank level was aware that he can’t acquire clear title on land. If HYDRA is demolishing the illegal occupiers’ homes, what wrong is committed? Why should the illegal occupiers be compensated? This will only encourage others to illegally occupy government lands.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad