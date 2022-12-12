MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th December 2022

Gujarat BJP going strong

Gujarat caretaker Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat and staked a claim to form a government after he was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party, two days after the party won a record mandate in the State elections. Patel will be sworn in as the 18th CM of the State at a function at the Helipad ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar on December 12. He replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. BJP is playing its card close to the chest in the political game. After winning 156 of the 182 seats, BJP is making a big push in Gujarat Assembly. Opposition Congress and AAP lost their trace in the bargain.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Trichy, Tamil Nadu

Telangana politics is too political

The TS is of late witnessing a huge change in the functioning of several ministries, departments etc due to the severe political heat very quickly generated in the state. Not only this, even the IT minister is personally going to colleges etc where there are several types of problems whether in release of fees subsidy to students or providing laptops or regarding hostel issues and it is also nice to see that the education minister too is also literally running around solving the problems of students in colleges. Actually, this should be the tagline for any government for that matter by regularly improving the efficiency in running the state administration for solving the people's different types of problems be it maintenance of roads, ensuring maintaining high standards of basic hygiene in the society, rectifying lacunae in imparting good standards of education at minimum prices etc, right from day 1 of the formation of the government by any political party. But in reality people are noticing sudden announcements of employment vacancies, recruitment of required doctors, increasing cops strength, immediately attending to civic problems etc only at the last leg of the political span of a political party just before elections which is not fair and clearly reveals the government's non-bonafide interest in helping the needy. Further it is really more funny to note that when an individual is being approached by different investigation agencies to clarify on certain issues it is very cleverly shouted as ' attacks on people of Telangana' which is further ridiculous.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

A feast for Indian cricket lovers

With the emphatic win over Bangladesh in the last ODI, at last the Indian cricket lovers can heave a sigh of relief, after miserable loss in the previous two ODIs. I presume that the last ODI match was the feast for the eyes for the Indian cricket lovers due to several reasons. Indian cricket fans are elated to see the double century by Ishan Kishan and also the 44th century in ODIs and 72nd overall for Virat Kohli. With this double century, Ishan Kishan created unbelievable records like the first batsman to convert his maiden century into double century, the youngest batsman to score a double century in ODIs. Also he created the record of the fastest double century in the ODIs eclipsing the record of Chris Gayles' double ton against Zimbabwe. This proves that there is no dearth for talent in Indian cricketers, but sometimes the inappropriate team selections disappoint with undesirable results.

Whether it is ODI or T20 or Test series, the talented players, who can deliver and perform consistently, should be given chances, otherwise the talent would go in vain and the team may face undesirable and unfavorable results like the loss in the recent series. For instance, in spite of good performance in domestic cricket and IPL, a brilliant player like Surya Kumar Yadav entered the national team very late. In my opinion, he should have entered the national team long back. Recently we witnessed fantastic batting of Surya Kumar Yadav in T20s. I opine that, had he been in the team from the past few years, his extraordinary batting would have helped Indian team in fetching some more wins. I hope the BCCI and selectors would consider the recent series as a lesson and select the players for the team accordingly.

Dr Mejari Mallikarjuna, Andhra Pradesh

BJP's win more of media hype

The recent BJP's win in the Gujarat assembly elections seemed to be more media-hyped and unnecessary hailing of PM Modi by the various news channels. The party may have won the Gujarat elections by a record margin, a witness of remaining in power in the state for the last 27 years and further marginalising the Congress to just 17 seats and also limiting the AAP besides its rigorous campaigns and lofty promises but in fact, BJP has become a real loser in these results. In 2017, the party was in power in New Delhi's MCD, Himachal Pardesh and Gujarat but now it has lost two elections while only winning one. Moreover, the party has also lost the majority of seats in the recently held by-elections in various states. So, one can't still say that BJP has emerged as a winner but in fact, it has lost to others. Moreover, the results have made an alarming bell among the political parties to meet the expectations of the people as the masses often vote for local causes and not in the name of freebies or any big name.

Dr Navneet Seth, Dhuri (Punjab)

BBMP collects fine of `75 lakh in merely 5 months

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been conducting inspections at plastic manufacturing businesses since the Center outlawed single-use plastic in July 2022 to prevent violations and raise awareness of the regulations. The department filed over 26,000 cases and collected fines totaling Rs 75 lakh in just five months.

The civic body has used its ward-based marshals to undertake weekly and monthly raids on plastic manufacturing facilities as part of a coordinated initiative with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. In addition to their regular duties, they perform this.

The raid targets, according to BBMP Chief Marshal Col. Rajbeer Singh, are selected using internal data. "We often search for locations where these prohibited goods are manufactured or transported. To prevent the possession of the items, wholesale and retail outlets are occasionally investigated," he said. Fines can be imposed on those who break the law by a team consisting of a marshal, a junior health inspector, a revenue official, and a medical officer. This requires the presence of at least two team members.

Ex CM Shettar takes on Siddaramiah,

bats for 10% more reservation

Bagalkot: Finally, there is one voice in the BJP that has stated that the 10 Percent reservation given by the Modi government to the financially backward people was right. Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has rebutted the statement by the leader of the opposition in the assembly S Siddaramiah. Siddaramiah had questioned the reply given by the minister in the Rajya Sabha announcing that the Supreme Court had cleared the proposal of the additional reservation.

Shettar said Siddaramiah had made this comment even after the Supreme Court had given a positive decision on the reservation issue. He should have known that the Supreme Court's decisions are out of the public debate even if it is initiated by a former Chief Minister and the Opposition leader in the state assembly. Shettar is the first BJP leader to issue a statement in this regard. He also stated that the Congress party leaders were criticising the increase in the reservation quota of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes upto 7 percent recently.