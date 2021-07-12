MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th July 2021

UP's example worth emulating

This is with reference to the news published in your reputed newspaper about 'UP to reward 2-child parents (July 10)'. We appreciated the efforts of UP government to give the incentives to the parents those have two children. Actually no government has taken the sincere efforts to control the menace of population in the country. During the regime of former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi the measures was taken to control the population but after that no government was serious to take measures for controlling the increasing population in India. To lure the voters, the Union government or State government does not show any interest to control the population. But now, UP government is taking a brave effort to control the population boom. There is a need for other states to follow the UP government and take serious measures to stop the increasing in population. If government would not take necessary steps to control population then the future generation can face many problems like employment, drinking water, housing and it would be difficult to survive. Hope the States and UTs to follow the steps of UP government and stop the population boom.

Syed Nissar Mehdi, Hyderabad

II

UP government's plan of controlling population is welcome but to achieve the same , people needs to be educated and convinced instead of punishing them with harsh measures such as "stoppage of welfare benefits" (U.P. population draft bill, July 11). Whether the population is an asset or liability depends on the policies of governments. While provision of education, health care and promotion of hardwork culture make people "asset", freebies, subsidies, loan waivers make them lethargic, there by a "liability " for the nation. So, what matters is quality but not numbers of population.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Can't Monorail project wait?

KTR's announcement of investing Rs 3000 crore for Monorail will definitely add a feather to the rapidly developing Hyderabad. But would it not be ideal if there is a rethinking on this issue because of the following reasons:

a) Pandemic has brought in a paradigm shift in the way people are commuting.

b) Existing Metro is seeking refuge from government to overcome its losses.

c) The extension of Metro to old city which is in dire need is still pending.

d) The IT sector and its surroundings where Monorail is being planned is not sure when the employees would resume attending their offices getting away from WFH. It may take a year or even more depending on the contours the pandemic would take.

The envisaged Monorail can wait till we recover completely from the uncertainty posed by the pandemic, particularly when government is in acute need of funds. Moreover, the ROI may not be feasible as expected in the present day situation.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Treat women cricketers equally

Now-a-days women are also participating in all fields. And also competing equally along with the men. But Unfortunately there is no value for women. If we see Dhoni, Virat in TV ads we can easily recognise them. But how many of us can recognise women cricket players. The same happens to the Mithali Dorai Raj. She also broke many records nationally and internationally. Then What is the difference. We had entered into 21st century. But still there are differences between women and men. How many of us know Mithali Raj who was born in December 1982 Jodhpur, Rajasthan has reached milestones aplenty in her Storied international career spanning more than two decades. It was on August 16, 2002, when Mithali Raj became the first Indian women's player to score a double century in the longest format of the game. She achieved the feat against England at Taunton, and at that time, Mithali's knock of 214 was the highest score in women's Test cricket. Mithali, who was just 19 at that time. She is the only Indian cricketer to have scored more than 10,000 runs in Women's international cricket.

She is the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs. Raj also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs. She played a key role to bring Indian team to finals for two times. She had many successes. She was awarded Padma Shri and Arjuna award and some International awards. We have to give the same respect and value for Mithali Raj as we are giving to Sachin, Dhoni, Gavaskar, Virat Kohli and others. If we encourage them then all women also show their talents in different fields. Our country will be famous and also develops.

T V S Suchitra, Khammam

End of an era

In the death of centenarian Dr PK Warrier, India has lost a doyen of Ayurveda and a champion of the poor. Dr Warrier introduced modern practices and methods to Ayurveda and took special care to preserve rare medicinal plants. The Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal (AVS), which started essentially as a village clinic a century ago, flourished under him and became a household name. Kottakal town also became synonymous with this ancient Indian system of medicine. The government recognised his contribution to Ayurveda by decorating him with the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. His demise marks the end of an era.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru