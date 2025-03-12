MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2025

The uncivilised Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s disparaging remark against the Tamil Nadu MPs has shown his superciliousness. Thankfully, the Minister withdrew the word, “uncivilised” that he used to describe the Tamil Nadu MPs and Speaker Om Birla expunged it from the records. It is a ‘badge of honour’ for the Tamil Nadu MPs that they are called “uncivilized” for their defence of Tamil language, literature and culture and their opposition the three-language formula, a euphemism for Hindi imposition. Tamil Chief Minister M K Stalin’s reply that Pradhan should “mind his tongue” as a chastisement seems to have chastened him. Pradhan speaks more like one fielded by the RSS to impose Hindi than India’s Education Minister. Chennai is under no treaty or obligation to defer to the dictates from Nagpur. The problem with the Hindu Right, of which Pradhan is a part, is that it does not accept that India is a multisource civilisation and a land of many languages. Pradhan’s assessment that the DMK government is ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu is as fallacious as saying that the BJP government at the Centre is not seeking to ruin the future of the students by making the release of funds to the state conditional on accepting the three-language policy. Nobody who eats rice in Tamil Nadu believes his claim that the DMK on the language policy. Everyone knows that since its inception in 1949, the DMK has been always in favour of the two-language policy. Opposing Hindi for the reservation of Tamil Culture is an article of faith with the DMK and a core founding purpose. The party still upholds it, winning the support of the people of Tamil Nadu

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Tariffs and tumbling world markets

Stock markets around the world fell, a day after President Trump refused to rule out the possibility that his trade policies may cause a recession this year. The S&P 500 was down by nearly 3 percent, the sharpest drop in months. Several retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. also went into effect. Many stocks dropped as nervous investors reacted to a Trump interview that aired in which he described “a period of transition” for the U.S. economy, and suggested more tariffs could come. Prices also plunged for several large tech companies, whose stocks have an outsize influence. Markets in Europe and Asia were under pressure, too, but the declines paled in comparison with losses on Wall Street. The possibility of a U.S. slowdown had resulted in a materially higher risk of a global recession this year because of extreme U.S. policies. US trade tariffs put a hold on stock markets around the world.

Ck Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Teamwork pays off

Hans editorial “Claiming The Crown, One More Time” (HANS, MARCH 11) was immaculately and precisely presented with sagacious acumen. On March 9, 2025, Team India made history with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 252, Rohit Sharma’s 76, Shreyas 48 and KL Rahul’s 34* led India to their third Champions Trophy victory. Nationwide celebrations erupted as fans took to the streets, waving the tricolour and chanting in unison. Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad were alive with joy, with landmarks lit up and crowds gathering. Families watched together, cheering for the team, while cafes offered free sweets. This victory boosted morale for the team ahead of future tournaments. The win showcased exceptional teamwork, blending experience and youth. Fans eagerly await the team’s return, ready for a hero’s welcome. This triumph is not just a cricketing milestone; it’s a unifying moment for the nation.

Kocherlakota Joshika, Hyderabad

This has reference to Hans Editorial “Claiming The Crown, One More Time” (13-03-2025). Though India lost all five tosses but finally won in all the five matches for chaplet. All the players played all the games with utmost dedication and commitment. Hard work has no substitute. It is a proud moment to all the cricket fans that India defeated New Zealand’s strong battalion whose match winning game against South Africa in the semifinals with a mammoth score of 361 initially threatened everyone, but later a reminiscing India won over New Zealand. In the entire tournament the unsung hero was KL Rahul.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad