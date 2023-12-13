MyVoice: Views of our readers 13rd December 2023

A mere political narrative, lacks reasonability

The article, ’EkBharat, Shrestha Bharat spirit Upheld’ (12-12-23) is more a political narrative than presentation of facts. There has been no elected government there since 2019, political leaders were kept on house arrest, people were denied even access to the internet for long and the Apex court had to give a deadline to hold an election in J&K in 2024, at least. In this situation claiming democracy has deep rooted roots in J&K can only be a false narration. For the common man of the State there is no tangible change in negotiating his livelihood plights. Providing coaching for football games is counted upon as an achievement, which shows the level of achievement. The only visible change is that anyone can buy land in the State now. Corruption is all pervasive as revealed in the CAG report related to health and roads projects. The author’s party was also a partner in the government for a period as known to all. Worse is the situation in Manipur, where the whole tribal section is harassed, properties destroyed, driven to the forest, women are paraded naked in public and the author’s party in power is clueless. The Honourable Apex court’s verdict is based on the technical aspects of the constitutional provisions involved in abrogation of Article 370. It has done its duty. But the author has failed in addressing the political and ethical aspects of the issue. People of the State are hurt by the action of the government. Now glorifying the legal clarity obtained may worsen the wound, which we all may avoid.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur, AP

SC’s verdict on J&K is flawed & dubious

The Supreme Court has chosen to be on the same page as the Union government on the issue of the abrogation of Article: 370. By deferring to the government’s unilateral decision, albeit using its parliamentary majority, to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the country’s top court has shown itself to be in the government’s orbit. The verdict is flawed and dubious on several ground; it does not take into account the historical context in which special status was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir – it was accorded to facilitate the region’s accession to India - , the failure of the Union government to follow democratic processes and norms – no consultation was held with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the-then state’s semi-autonomy was revoked - and the issue of fulfilling the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, it cannot be left unsaid that the abrogation of Article: 370 was one of the Sangh Parivar’s core agendas and one of the BJP’s key poll promises. The saddest part is that the apex court has drawn no distinction between democracy and majoritarianism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Abrogation of Article 370 upheld by SC

The special status being enjoyed by J&K that had ended four years ago in a Presidential Order, approved by the Parliament that clipped Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir is a mammoth step to be upheld by the Supreme Court. These provisions were duped and stood in the way of integration of the state of Kashmir and its people with the rest of the country, thus giving a false sense of feeling that they are special and privileged compared to other Indians. This benefitted the political entities who acted at the behest of Pakistan, paving the way for terrorist and secessionist elements to flourish that resulted in the forced migration of Hindu Pundit community from the Valley with a view to Islamise the state.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

II

The special status accorded to J&K through Article 370, in actual fact, never met its prime purpose. At the same time when the rest of India was relatively on progressive lines and propelling forward, albeit with varying speeds, J&K remained back static in the dark. Frequent terror attacks and socio-economic backwardness loomed in this region. Abrogation of Article 370 was necessary to end these disparities and bring it on par with the rest of India. Additionally, the very recent judgement by the SC on upholding this decision is a testimony that unity and integrity of Bharat is an intrinsic part of the country and that the vehicle of development shall carry with it every region, leaving none behind.

Ramala Kinnera, Nacharam, Hyderabad

Free buses need to focus on safety

This has reference to the news article about heavy rush in free busses. The TSRTC CMD Sajjanar mentioned that almost 8,000 busses are taking different passengers to various places. It is common that heavy rush is imminent due to free travels, thus overcrowding, push, pulls and foot board travels etc cause several discomforts and accidents. All those can be or shall be avoided by limiting the free women seats per bus to 50% of its capacity. Rest of the seats shall be left for the paid ticket holders. The Mahalaxmi free bus travel scheme is neither for a day nor occasional. It has to continue with pleasures and safeties .So travel limitations increase safety. We shall thank our Chief Minister for introducing the scheme without any delay!

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad