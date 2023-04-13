MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th April 2023

WEF sounds alarm on global enviro risks

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2023 identifies various risks that could significantly impact societies and economies over the next decade. The report emphasizes that environmental risks dominate the top 10 risks, with biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse being the fastest deteriorating risk. The failure to address this risk could result in severe consequences, including crop failure, water scarcity, and the spread of diseases. The report highlights the urgent need for decision-makers to anticipate and prepare for potential risks. Failure to address these risks could have severe consequences, including worsening social and economic inequality, political instability, and irreversible damage to the environment. The world is facing an urgent challenge over the next decade, with the most severe risks being the failure to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Addressing these risks is essential as the potential consequences could be catastrophic, making it crucial to adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Another deadly virus on the prowl

Another deadly virus called Marburg is in the air. Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus). Though caused by different viruses, the two diseases are clinically similar. Both diseases are rare and have the capacity to cause outbreaks with high fatality rates. The illness caused by the Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are a common feature. Symptoms become increasingly severe and can include jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction. There is no specific treatment for the Marburg virus disease. Supportive hospital therapy should be utilized.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

Centre should scrap VSP sell-off move

The Modi government is going ahead with the motive of "socialisation of losses and privatisation of profits." In fact, VSP is a historical and sentimental issue for AP people as it was achieved through the slogan of 'Vishaka Ukku Andrula Akku.' Further, it was expanded during the PM tenures of Indira, PV and Manmohan Singh. With the privatisation of it, employees as well as farmers will lose their livelihood. So, all the people in general and political parties in particular must put pressure on the Centre to drop its plans of privatisation. It is also worthy to consider the state government plea for allotting captive mines, monetisation of large chunk of its lands and financing Rs 5,000 crore working capital to realise nearly Rs 9,500 crore in the form of various taxes.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Attempts to hide history will be in vain

The Kerala government has decided to take a call on bringing out supplementary textbooks for higher secondary course to make up for the portions dropped by NCERT after examining the contents of the textbooks the NCERT will provide this year. Both attempts of NCERT to meddle with portions of the syllabi prescribed for history, political science, economy and geography and attempts of the state government to bring out supplementary textbooks will only confuse the students. Instead of bringing out supplementary textbooks, original syllabi must be restored by the NCERT in the interest of students. Attempts to alter history are an exercise in vain, and an entirely undesirable method to be employed to hide 'history' unfavorable to the ruling disposition from future generations. History, it is said will follow a nation like her shadow as she trudges along on the sands of time.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Gehlot-Pilot politics may sink Congress

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin pilot going on fast demanding action against graft on account of inaction on the part of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a bold move despite the party's warning that his dharna will be viewed as "anti-party activity." The protest by Pilot has opened a front against the CM with whom he has been at loggerheads ever since Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. The party leadership can no more turn a blind eye to graft issues raised by Pilot.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad