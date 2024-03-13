MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th March 2024

Mamata slams doors shut on Congress

After TMC’s seat-sharing spat with Congress, Mamata Banerjee’s move of going ahead to announce candidates for all seats in West Bengal hammers the last nail into INDIA bloc. Though, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh were critical of Mamata Banerjee that she betrayed the Congress which was was trying to keep all its INDIA allies together, one cannot turn a blind eye to the dwindling fortunes of Congress party after some of the parties in the allies snapped their ties recently owing to adamant attitude of Rahul Gandhi in not wanting to give space to its alliance partners. Congress president Kharge is still hopeful and says his party would try to keep the alliance with TMC alive. It is time, Congress losing political credibility slowly among all parties should introspect seriously about its failures instead of blaming others.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Parties must explain how promises kept

This is a festive season for Indian democracy, and on this ocassion, there is every need for a debate on promise keeping by the politicians. (Modi made of different clay, 11 March). In this regard, when promises are made by politicians, they create high expectations. Any failure to fulfill them results in a sense of betrayal and disappointment among the electorate. For example, two crore jobs were promised to the youth but not fulfilled even after ten years. Prices are not reduced. Much promised trillion dollar economy has failed to reduce the income inequality. MSP promised, but not given to farmers. Therefore, all political parties are duty- bound to submit their performance on promise keeping, so that the voters can judge their performance in the last five years.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Opportunistic alliance formed in AP

Finally three parties BJP, TDP and JSP came under one umbrella to fight against ruling party YSRCP in assembly and LS elections. The stand taken by the JSP chief Pawan Kalya is jarring as he is compromised with the offer of Central Minister (CM) rather than Chief Minister (CM) against the wishes of his Kapu supporters. TDP supremo NCBN came out of NDA just one year before 2019 elections for the second time, blaming the Modi government for not according SCS to AP as per the AP Bifurcation Act. But now he joined hands with the NDA without taking any guarantee from the BJP on the persisting issues that include SCS, funds for Polavaram national project, establishment of Railway zone and retention of VSP as PSU. So, it is an opportunistic alliance to serve personal interests only.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

Oppenheimer corners Oscar glory

The critically acclaimed Oppenheimer covered itself in Oscar glory when it picked up as many as seven awards. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, adapted from the book, American Prometheus: The triumph and tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, tells the story of the ‘Father of the atomic bomb’. The portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant theoretical physicist could not have been better and more appealing. Cillian Murphy, a lookalike for the central character, took the best actor award for the role. Only after the invention of the atomic bomb during the Second World War, Oppenheimer fully realized that the ultimate weapon has the capacity to cause the annihilation of the whole human race. A passage recited by Oppenheimer from the Bhagavad Gita, one of his favourite books ‘Now I become Death, the destroyer of worlds’ during love-making has come in for flak. The thought of what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki weighed on our minds while watching the movie, though the atomic bombings or their aftermath - scenes of destruction - were not shown. Perhaps Christopher Nolan’s sensitivity did not allow him to reenact the Japanese suffering for the camera. It is an extremely frightening thought that the human race has enough nuclear weapons to annihilate itself. If the human race is to survive, it has to be successful at nuclear disarmament.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Mamata seeks to exploit NRC issue

TMC’s Mamata Banerjee is apparently challenging the Centre over the implementation of NRC in the country. Her postures of late vis-a-vis the Centre does not portend well for the federal structure of the country. Already there are strong rumours that TMC would launch a secessionist movement if it is defeated in West Bengal. It is her party’s prerogative to contest polls all alone or in alliance with I.N.D.I.A. but questioning the rationale behind the implementation of NRC is an altogether different aspect and amounts to making undue fuss. Mamata is right now drooling with power in West Bengal and is bound to bite the dust in the Lok Sabha polls for her blatant pro-minority postures and anti-Hindu deeds.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada