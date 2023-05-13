MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th May 2023

Name int’l airport after Dr Yellapragada

It is interesting to note that proposals have come in to name the Bhogapuram Int”l Airport after some people after the AP CM laid the foundation stone. I submit that we, the Telugus, are proud of late Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao who must have been the Nobel laureate for his outstanding scientific work in inventing lifesaving Tetracycline, Folic acid, Diethyl cabamazine citrare etc had he lived longer. Unlike the prestigious Lederle Laboratories of USA, where he had worked, which honoured his memory by erecting his statue on its campus, we the Indians as a whole and the Telugus in particular have not done anything to honour Dr Yellapragada. Hence, it worth naming the upcoming airport as Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao Int’l Airport.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Pakistan to endure crises for long



The manner in which Pakistan’s most popular leader Imran Khan was arrested from the court is unacceptable. It is a cruel paradox that Imran Khan himself an apologist for fundamental forces in his country is pointing fingers only at military establishment. Even as the political drama unfolds, there is a growing realisation that Pakistan has turned into a violent state at the drop of hat. Now that the nation is plunged in political, constitutional and economic crisis, it will give an edge to the ruling establishment to postpone the elections on this excuse.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Educated classes keep off voting

Whatever may be the results of Karnataka assembly elections, it is shocking to note that Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, has shown a record low turnout voting percentage of around 52%. Unfortunately this is the trend of educated voters in the entire country which is very sad . On one side there are huge debates in media channels advising people to cast their precious votes and on the other side we see scant concern for voting by the so-called Intelligentsia in the entire country. The vigorous campaign by the Election Commission of India requesting people to cast their votes also has fallen on deaf ears. It therefore has to immediately take a corrective action in this issue lest the percentage of non-voting is bound to increase in the coming elections too.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Re-look at institution of Governor

Here is a judgment where the apex court found fault with both sides. In the case of Maharashtra, the court held that restoration of Thackeray government is not possible as he resigned without facing floor test, although the Governor’s decision for floor test was wrong and the Speaker was wrong in appointing the whip of Shinde group. When the very decision of the Governor in calling for floor test is wrong, how can Thackery be faulted for not abiding by such a wrong decision? The conspiracy by the Governor and speaker is what made Thackery quit the post. The situation warrants a re-look at the institution of Governor. He has been acting at the orders of the Centre.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

After the Supreme Court ruling, the Uddhav Thackeray government cannot be restored as the floor test in the assembly went in favour of rebel Shiv Sena faction, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, which subsequently got the party name and symbol of the Shiv Sena. The fat ego of Uddhav Thackeray was responsible for the downfall and ultimate decimation of the party as he could not wait till the floor test was over; and had tendered his resignation well before that. This shows his lack of political maturity and humility required of a strong and efficient leader.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The BJP has a vision of national unity that causes anxiety among regional interest groups. The office of the Governor is to be embellished by the personalities of those who occupy it. Opening it as a post-retirement possibility for those who dance to the tunes of the Centre lowers the status of office of the Governor. All the parties had appointed various bureaucrats after their retirement and if all parties are serious about it they should pass a regulation in the parliament against this practice, otherwise such type of controversies will continue to figure in the future.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Nurses not getting their due in India



The International Nurses Day was observed on May 12. Nursing profession is one of the most delicate ones, as it involves tending to the sick through compassion, dedication and empathy. Indian nurses, especially those belonging to Kerala, are in great demand internationally. Nurses who work in India do not get their due in terms of emoluments and respectability for their contribution to healthcare dispensation in this country. For this reason, they are forced to seek greener pastures abroad. The government and nurses’ superiors must help reverse this tendency in the interest of the Indian healthcare by creating a better working environment for them.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi