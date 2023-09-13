MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th September 2023

G20 instills faith, morale among nations

In response to the report, the Indian Diaspora body congratulates PM Modi for successfully holding the G20 Summit (September 1). The polygonal event that was held in India has stressed a striving, result-oriented road map for an improved planet to check the poor global economy indeed. The Modi-led G20 team decided to check climate catastrophe, vulnerability - another dangerous obstacle for development and to address inconsistency among the group member nations. The resolution that passed successfully heralds the world that G20 could drive solutions to problems on its own in a perfect manner. The summit has highlighted civilisation heritage as valuable to deposit faith and morale among the nations.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

India’s win over Pak a show of excellence

In the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match, Team India has displayed dominance with a flawless record. They secured a convincing victory over Pakistan, by a remarkable margin of 228 runs, establishing their authority in the tournament. With a total of 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560, India stands out as the team to watch in this competition. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both played outstanding innings, each scoring centuries, which propelled India to a formidable total of 356/2. In response, Kuldeep Yadav’s exceptional performance yielded five wickets and restricted Pakistan to a mere 128 runs. India’s triumph was a testament to their collective effort, with not only Kohli and Rahul’s centuries but also Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s impressive half-centuries contributing to their explosive total of 356/2. We hope that this outstanding performance continues in the upcoming World Cup.

Imdadullah, Hyderabad

Kerala govt needs to act tough

Kerala was shocked to learn that the death of a 15-year-old boy, a few days back, was a murder. It was allegedly committed by a man who mowed him down with his electric car for being chastised and questioned by the boy for urinating near a temple. What ails our society these days? Is it ill-effects of rampant alcoholism and drug abuse? Or, is it dearth of effective deterrent? Whatever it be, the Kerala government has a job cut out to come down heavily on such heinous attacks, especially on teenagers in the form of murder and sexual abuse.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Pick right candidate through debate

The trend in Telangana State Elections indicates that there is unemployment even in Politics. Hence, it is essential to select the right candidate by the parties concerned by organising debates with the candidates or through pre-poll e-survey. This enables the voters to decide on their candidate purely on merits, commitments, responsibilities in addresses the issues and fulfilling the election promises’.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Djokovic to leave a great legacy

It refers to “ Djokovic wins US Open to take historic 24th Grand Slam Title”. Serbian Tennis Legend Novak Djokovic after winning his record 24th Grand Slam paid a great tribute to another legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a 24 number T shirt, a number which Bryant used while playing for Lakers. Now Djokovic has become 1st man to win 3 Grand Slam Singles Titles in a season 4 times. And with this 4th title win at US Open he has also equalled Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 Grand Slams. And he is not finished yet , as he is keen to play for a few more seasons. Though it would always be a debatable topic who is GOAT amongst Federer, Nadal or Djokovic but now it seems that Djokovic has surpassed them for good as Nadal is also on the last leg of his professional career, so Djokovic will leave a great legacy behind when he retires.

Bal Govind, Noida