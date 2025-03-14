MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th March 2025

CM Revanth’s remarks sound bizarre

The most indecent words are being used these days in the Telangana state politics by both the ruling party as well as the main opposition party BRS. The CM Revanth Reddy very surprisingly misses not even a single minute or occasion to attack the opposition parties, more so the BRS which has used words such as ‘ stature ‘ etc., in respect to the treatment of their senior opposition leader KCR in the assembly recently. The CM, however, is definitely correct when he said that the stature of all the politicians is only politically linked to politics and not out of it. Very right, but the use of words such as ‘stretcher’ and then ‘mortuary’ is not expected from the CM who has completed more than a year in office.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Adani project at border defies reason

The voice raised by Opposition against planning a renewable energy project just 1 km short of Pakistan border in Kavda, Gujarat, bypassing the security norm of maintaining a minimum distance of 10 km appears to be logical as it would amount to putting its security in jeopardy. Whatever may be the reason, it goes against the basic tenet of common sense of an ordinary person’s mind. The government should reconsider or clarify its people for taking such a step for ensuring transparency and protecting the upcoming project.

RS Narula, Patiala

Adani group’s 30k MW solar power plant is approved in Parliament by snubbing opposition. Project is just one km from Pakistan border at Rann of Kutch near strategic Sir Creek, waiving all critical defence regulations of national security. With this, defence ministry’s rule to keep 10 km of land vacant for faster troop movements is waived under duress, jeopardizing Indian defence. Entire project range falls in enemy artillery range of destruction in case of offence. During war, the entire power will be shut or gets destroyed.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Central govt driving TN to the wall

In replacing the rupee symbol ‘₹’ with the Tamil letter as the logo for the budget, the Tamil Nadu government has sent out the clear and loud message that it will fight back the imposition of Hindi. ‘Rubai’ is the Tamil word for rupee. It is not clear why those who profess their love for Tamil call it a stupid move. The provocation for the DMK’s campaign under the theme, “Tamil Nadu will fight and Tamil Nadu will win” has come from the central government’s insistence of the three-language policy and its refusal to release funds to Tamil Nadu for its refusal to accept the three-language policy. You don’t have to be a genius to understand that the central government is using the NEP as a fig leaf to impose Hindi as part of its agenda to establish the primacy and supremacy of the said language.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Mauritius, India bolster strategic ties

Reg: Editorial - ‘Mauritius, a trusted friend, deepens ties with India.’ (March 13, 2025). India-Mauritius ties are becoming stronger after the NDA government came to power in 2014. There is a strong people=to=people contact with Mauritius that shares India’s genuine social and cultural affinities. That country’s highest civilian honour of ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’ is conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reflective of Modi government’s ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) initiative in 2015 to meet the challenges in the Indian Ocean region posed by China, through its String of Pearls strategy. SAGAR grows into a MAHASAGAR vision which shows India’s deft handling of mutual ties.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Perception shapes our worldviews

Apropos ‘The reality of perceptions’. The tremendous strides made in science and technology have made it clear that truth, reality and perceptions, which were once thought as to be the same, are not considered different. What is true for one frame of reference may not be true for another. The world of subatomic particles are all very changeable. It is also theorized that the solid piece of an iron black we see is full of empty spaces. The human element added to this makes it all very confusing. The neurons in the brain interpret it according to some yet unspelt phenomena. Perhaps, our old sages and mystics had the right idea that the entire universe was an illusion. Will death break it or is death the final illusion? Can anybody dare answer!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai