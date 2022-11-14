MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th November 2022

Himachal voters prove a point

In metropolitan cities like Mumbai, voting percentage remains about 50% whereas Himachal Pradesh voters showed guts and gumption to surpass all expectations. Polling concluded peacefully for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with the hill State recording a voter turnout of nearly 73.64%, as per provisional data at 11.30 p.m. The State recorded polling of 75.57% in the 2017 election. From capital Shimla to the icy heights of spirit, people across the State voted braving cold. It is a tremendous amount of determination of the people of Himachal Pradesh to go all-out and exercise their franchise most responsibly. Remembering India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi is a right approach in the right direction as the voters are the backbone of our democratic set-up. The exercise of elections itself is a matter of great pride for all Indians. No doubt, Negi is a praiseworthy voter of Independent India.

M R Jayanthy, Coimbatore

Address children-specific issues

November 14 is recognised as the Children's Day across the nation to increase the awareness of the rights, care and education of the children. This day is also held as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who is also known as Chacha Nehru. He was famous for his love for roses and children and considered children as buds in the garden who should be carefully and lovingly nurtured. Children are considered as the pillar of strength and development of society to which he left behind a legacy of education for the children of India. He proposed that underprivileged children also have a right to free & equal education for their overall development. The day also signifies that every child, irrespective of their caste, creed, financial or political status has a right to get basic amenities including education, healthcare, and sanitation.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Time to end diatribe by all parties

PM Modi's statements in Telangana denying privatisation of Singareni Collieries is certainly bound to reduce the bitter feelings created in the State in recent times. Even in AP too, the PM inaugurated several projects which would certainly keep up and continue the existing bilateral, good relations between the Centre and the AP. Therefore, it would be further nice if all the political parties refrain from making unnecessary allegations against one another on every issue in both the states since there is ample time for elections to be held. Instead, it is better that the politicians who only prefer allegations should immediately go to their respective villages and stay there to clearly identify the genuine needs of the voters at the grassroots level, which would stand them in good stead.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

PM Modi playing a victim card

In a rally, our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji said that he recieves two to three kilos of bad words every day and his constitution is such that all these 'gaalis' get converted into positive energy. The comments of Modiji are not of stature for the post of Prime Minister of India. It seems the PM is again trying to play the victim card. He has conveniently has forgotten the abuses and insults which he and his party heap on opposition and minorities. Modiji has failed in answering to the critics with proof of what he had done to country in his eight years rule. Our PM should know that it is common that the opposition criticises the ruling party.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

PSU retirees remain left in lurch

Hans editorial "Instead of flaying PM, see the big picture" (November 12) depicting the direct scenario on revival of closed urea units at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni and Talcher to meet the growing demands of farmers and also halting the imports from Gulf countries, is a happy note to read but the actual pathetic plight of the employees could not be taken care of by your editorial board. Thousands of employees of all these factories rendered yeoman service for nearly three decades or more till their winding up in April 1999 without getting revised wages due in 1992 and 1997 and were necked out of service on Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) in 2002/2003 by paying retiral benefits on 1987 wages. PM knows the sufferings of these retired staff with around Rs 1000 pension for the two decades. Deaf ears, dumb voices and blind eyes have only been the repeated responses by the head at helm.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad