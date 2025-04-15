MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th Apr 2025

Persecution of religious minorities by BJP

The Delhi police under the control of the Union Home Ministry took the unusual step of denying permission to hold Palm Sunday procession in the national capital. Understandably, it caused consternation among the Christians and all secular-minded people. It cannot be glossed over as an isolated incident in the present context of systematic attacks and threats against the Christian minority making up 2.3 percent of the country’s population. The attack on Christians at Jabalpur and the Organiser article eyeing the church properties are two illustrating examples to cite. The Palm Sunday procession is an integral part of the Christian traditions. Denial of permission to it is violative of Article: 25 that guarantees religious freedom.

The Hindu Right has changed the political complexion of the country so much so that the observance of a ritual as basic to Christian faith as the Palm Sunday procession is not allowed on the pretext of non-existent threat to national security. The importance of the Palm Sunday procession waving palm leaves or kuruthola as a commemoration of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem cannot be overemphasised. The double game being played by the BJP and the Modi government in letting attacks on Christian in parts of north India unchecked and at the same time luring the Cardinals and the Bishops of Kerala within its orbit is plain to see. The discrimination against religious minorities, like never before, in violation of the notion of equality of religions marks India’s retreat from secularism. The shape of things to come depends on how India addresses the crisis of secularism it currently faces.

Anatomy of a riot

Apropos ‘Political parties must prioritise......’ in a democracy the onus of responsibility is greater on the party in power than the opposition. Every riot is a blot on the nation and it is never the result of a single factor but a multitude of factors. The Murshidabad riots help the BJP in pushing the idea that under Mamata Banerji and the TMC, Hindus are in danger from the Muslims and thus help them in coming to power in a state where power has eluded them so far. For all the parties including the BJP and Congress, political expediency trumps national interests.

Rapes and murders in their own ruled states are ignored but if the same happens in a state where the party is not in power there is a huge outcry. The Hindu Muslim card has been played ad nauseam by BJP leaders without a trace of criticism from the High Command. The political parties will play their games but the people will have to realise this and put an end to their games which results in human suffering, whichever community they may belong to.

Take national issues seriously or quit

Sadly, today the country is at the crossroads but our politicians are engrossed either in protecting their own seats and saving the image of their parties or settling their personal scores(Political parties must prioritize national issues over lust for Power, dated 14th April). For them the pressing issues confronted by India today, viz. overpopulation, widespread poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, inflation, corruption and a conspicuous wealth gap are trivial and extraneous.

Also they are oblivious of Brain Drain, environmetal degradation, not so good healthcare facilities in the country, absence of safe atmosphere for women and step motherly treatment being meted out to the members of some communities. It is high time the ministers start taking national issues seriously and fervently or just quit.

Never underestimate hypocrisy of politicians

The irony of a pic showing PM Modi bowing low before Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s statue with folded hands on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary was unmissable. Reports of Dalits dying a terrible death while cleaning sewers without safety gear are frequent. Despite the Supreme Court having banned manual scavenging in metro cities, the practice continues unchecked, taking its toll on the lives of poor Dalits.

Apart from these deaths, Dalits continue to be ill-treated, beaten up, and are ostracised in villages of India. Prime Minister Modi has pledged support for Dalits, youth, farmers, women, and tribal communities. All this appears to be just political grandstanding. James Herbert, the British writer had rightly said, “Never underestimate the hypocrisy of politicians.”

Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birth (133rd) anniversary celebration on 14th April is a victory for the downtrodden and the poor. In his case we should ask what he has not done for the society. His dedication, devotion, discipline to serve selflessly the poor and the needy is indisputable.

Sincere leaders like him don’t need statues and museums costing 10s to1000s of crores. Using that money too for framing the welfare schemes of the poor would make their souls real happy. Welfare schemes of the poor may be named on such selfless leaders to spread inspiration of live and let live attitude. Also, focus more on the poorer sections of the marginalised. Not on the creamy - richer ones (in any so called marginalized section).