MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th Feb 2025

Double down on Manipur peace efforts

Procrastination is an evil trait in a person or in a group that leads to “do nothing “ mindset even on sen-sitive issues. It is hilt of the government insensitivity (not on PM’s priority) that took 21 months, post 300 killings, displacement of thousands and the dishonouring of women to impose President’s Rule as a law-and-order measure. Manipur is a sensitive N-E sensitive state and remains in conscious ignorance state. Strife-ridden Manipur needs respectful compromise between the two warring Kuki Zo and Meitei communities. The challenge for the Governor is to swiftly create unshakable trust from deep trust deficit among them for sustainable peace and harmony.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

***

It is a matter of great relief, belated though, that President’s Rule has been imposed in the state of Ma-nipur. The then CM Biren Singh, the two Governors before Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the Centre are all to blame for their mishandling of the Manipur situation. At the best of times, any state in the north-east presents a challenge for the government in power, owing to the crisscross currents of religion, ethnicity and historical legacy that are always at play. Manipur’s geographical proximity with an unstable Myan-mar could give any government a run for its money. Biren Singh’s belated departure will definitely create a “neutral” atmosphere in the state, as hailing from the Meitei community, he was seen to be pro-Meitei and anti-Kuki Zo.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

***

Though Biren Singh’s tenure as the CM of Manipur is characterised by both political successes and ethnic turmoil, the violence that erupted in May in 2023 resulting in many loss of lives and displacement of thousands is deeply disturbing. The continuance of ethnic hostilities between Meiteis and Kukis having deep historical roots has put the brakes on the smooth functioning of administration. The President’s Rule decision also serves as a broader message that BJP prioritises stability over individual leadership, reinforcing its commitment to governance.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The Centre deliberately delayed the imposition of the President’s rule due to political compulsions. However, the state government’s inability to deal with the situation was evident from day one when the Kukis and Meiteis clashed and killed one another. The internal and external support to either of these two groups, notwithstanding, the failure of local intelligence outfits in gauging the situation was visible. As such, the President rule was long overdue. The politician is always the culprit in such situations and Manipur’s is no exception. More importantly, the Centre did not evince keen interest in resolving the issue and delayed decisions.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Oppn’s appeasement mentality persists

Sub: Editorial - Issues to the fore as debates turn intense (Feb. 14). Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was unnecessarily vociferous and labelled the report as a “Farji report” despite six months of deliberations with members of the opposition in the JPC; and the dissent notes being allowed in the report. The attitude and body language of Kharge was akin to one who is in support of exclusive Muslim cause standing for the Waqf bill that became an unbridled power unto itself to claim any land as its own with nobody either to question or challenge. The walkout by the Opposition totally exposed their vindic-tive, opportunistic and appeasement mentality that is becoming needlessly antagonist to any rational moves in course correction by the Centre.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Radio is very much alive and kicking

No doubt, a radio set in a home had become almost an extinct piece but fortunately enough, not tuning to a radio station and enjoying the various programmes. With the widespread launch of FM (Frequency Modulation), radio stations in every State capital and a few other big cities, the habit of listening to radio received great thrust. Now that radio programmes are also made available on mobile phones, its popu-larity is once again at its peak. That a FM radio station from New Delhi broadcasts Hindi film Songs throughout the night speaks of popularity of radio tuning and Hindi film music.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad