MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th January 2024

Revanth’s vision for industrial growth

Apropos the article “CM presents wish list to Centre” published on the 14th. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposals to Union Minister Piyush Goyal elucidate Telangana’s strategic industrial vision, showcasing adaptability and a commitment to regional connectivity. The decision to replace Pharma City with a new Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor reflects a focused approach, emphasizing the economic benefits of the Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor. The plea for approvals to projects such as National Design Centre, Mega Leather Park, and greenfield status for the Warangal Textile Park showcases a comprehensive approach. The conversion of the Mega Textile Park from brownfield to greenfield, if approved, will secure additional funds. These proposals constitute a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s industrial growth.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Ram, not ‘kaam’, to help BJP re-election?

It is okay if the BJP leaders think that Congress is anti-Hindu as they have politely declined the invite from Ram Temple trust. If it is a non-political event, why BJP leaders should attack. Congress is paying a price as in 1980’s; they opened the locks at disputed structure and allowed puja for the same reasons as the BJP is adopting at the time of inauguration. On Congress situation, I would like to recall Ajit’s dialogue “Robert isko Liquid Oxygen mein daal do; liquid isay jeenay nahi dega aur oxygen isay marne nahi dega (inside water it will die and oxygen will not allow!). If they had accepted the invite, BJP would claim that they brought the party to their knees, and if they don’t, they would be attacked as anti-Hindu. Having said that, PM Modi and the party have been claiming that their “Kaam ‘’ (work) is what will make the voters elect them again. Then, why should they depend on ‘Ram’ to increase their tally from 350 seats to 400 seats?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

‘Congress party decision to abstain from the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama at his birth place Ayodhya is shocking and surprising, too. In the coming Lok Sabha elections, how can it ask Hindus for votes and what Rahul Gandhi will answer Hindus during his second Jodo Yatra. Furthermore with this stand, the Congress party will be branded as anti-Hindu and such a drastic step may turn disadvantageous to the opposition parties led by I.N.D.I.A in the coming elections, most of the Congress Leaders intend to attend the Ayodhya function but are tight-lipped due to party’s stand.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Does CAG have expertise to evaluate KLIS?

It is wondered if CAG has knowhow to comment on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), which was an executive decision to re-engineer the old Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi (PCSS) project. If CAG has the wherewithal to do post analysis of any project, why can’t CAG give its valuable advice before or during the project? In 2007 the CAG declared 1.25lakh crore scam in 2G spectrum allocations, that toppled the then government, but no scam was unearthed in the sale of spectrum; indeed, the 4G spectrum was sold at comparatively lesser rate. Is everything alright with CAG?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Proliferation of fake medical, food items

This has reference to the news review by The Hans India on some of the topics affecting the health aspects. They are quacks and narcotics, ganja chocolates, adulterated ginger garlic, cockroach and lizards in Biryani etc. Thus, the people are confused, afraid and left with little or no knowledge about fakeness in the food and medical products etc. It is clear from science that chemicals as well as numerous other organic compounds are used in manufacturing medicines. Such fake medicines, drugs and food products can only be detected and inhibited by the Drug Control Authority officials in coordination with the police officials.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Curb domestic violence in India

Legal equality without shaking the social hierarchy and the laws and in the absence of gender sensitization of law enforcers, cannot end violence and crime against women. The OECD Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) Report 2023 reveals that one in every three women globally is a victim of domestic violence, and a large percentage of these women are under 30 years old. In India, about 220 million women face domestic violence, which is statistically slightly higher than the global average and equivalent to the total population of Brazil. Lawmakers, enforcers, and the justice system have the greatest responsibility to be the voice of the politically and socially muted half of the population of the country.

Md Taukir, Bettiah, Bihar