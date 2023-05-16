MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th May 2023

Kudos to great visionary engineer

Fifteenth May is the birthday of Sir Arthur Cotton, British General and a great irrigation engineer who surveyed all the areas by riding on a horse in the entire Godavari districts and made plans how to halt the outflow of river water into the sea and to bring thousands of acres arable land into cultivation. His thought-provoking idea was matured with the construction of a long anicut called Dowleswaram Barrage connecting both the districts in 1852. Orthodox Brahmin community used to leave ‘Tarpanam’ to the departed souls of their family members on all fifteen days in Bhadrapada Masam from Padyami to Amavasya and all Amavasya days in the year and the name of Apara Bhagiratha Arthur Cotton ‘s name in included in the list. His horse-riding statues were erected in many places in Godavari districts. Though we curse colonial rule, they have done many useful and welfare measures to the people of India.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Go for two and a half CMs in K’taka

The result of the Karnataka assembly elections is an eye-opener. The Congress five guarantees make sure to return to power in Karnataka. The chances of horse trading are diminished. I think the Congress two stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have an equal chance to grab the CM’s post in Karnataka. We have to see what steps will be taken by the Congress high command and pave the way to announce the next CM of Karnataka. If Congress will give the opportunity for the two CM aspirants for two-and-a-half years each then it will give justice to both of them. Hope Congress will solve the issue of new Karnataka CM amicably.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

While it is true that the Congress did well to win the Karnataka polls with a comfortable majority, it is naïve and amounts to shooting off the hips to foresee the Congress win in Karnataka as a precursor to dislodging the incumbent BJP from power at the center in the 2024 elections, as it is local factors and issues than national ones that saw the Congress through in Karnataka. A general election is entirely a different kettle of fish.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Opposition taking credit for the success is acceptable to an extent but at the same time, it cannot be said that the moods of voters have changed against BJP across the nation as claimed. In fact, there is no doubt that anger against BJP is growing due to shoddy governance and unfulfilled promises. All said and done, the results are a wake-up call not only to BJP but also to opposition parties whose poor performance in certain states ruled by them to shed arrogance and improve its governance, otherwise, it will certainly meet its waterloo at the hustings.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Now, it is predictable that it is the end of Narendra Modi and BJP in the 2024 elections. Thanks to the Kannada voters for starting the Congress wave in the country and it is expected that the Congress and its allies will form the government at the center quite comfortably. BJP faced anti-government vote in Karnataka and the same will continue in the country.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Once again it has proven that religion and caste politics have no space in comparing with developmental issues. The top brass of BJP central leadership has completely ignored local issues. Surprisingly, in UP it fought assembly elections on development issue which was successful. One wonders, why it ignored the same formula here? PM appeared as a state president and lacked ground realities. The BJP rule was ambiguous with full of controversial issues. And the wish of rise in South India remained dream. As the standard of living cost increasing, people choose Congress better than BJP to solve the price rise. Overall, this election is a case study for all parties for future elections.

D Kishan Prasad, Karimnagar

The Congress’s handsome victory in Karnataka breaks the party’s losing streak and this vote of confidence in a state where it boasts of a distinctive leadership and robust organisation, and a broad social coalition will deservedly lift its sagging spirits. It was also at the right place at the right time — anti-incumbency had mounted against the unremarkable Basavaraj Bommai government and all of the BJP’s last-minute Hindutva overplay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electioneering blitzkrieg could not make it go away. The onus of victory is on it and should deliver the promises it has made to the voters. It must also know that the Karnataka victory need not mean that the tide has turned – it needs to build on the work it has done.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

Karnataka win must act as a tonic to the Congress and rejuvenate its leaders and grassroots workers. For BJP, it must learn that despite the Prime Minister being the tallest leader in the country, he cannot win every state election for BJP. BJP has to nurture strong regional leaders which are in short supply at present. And all state elections are won on local issues and there is no point playing divisive politics or bringing national agenda in state elections as it will boomerang. And Congress must play humble when it comes to opposition unity for 2024 general elections as they should not miss the larger picture of uprooting BJP.

Bal Govind, Noida