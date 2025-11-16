MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th November 2025

An actress who achieved fame despite being married

Indiahas lost another of its gems, the last remaining queen of the golden era of Hindi cinema -- Kamini Kaushal. Her demise on November 14 closes a chapter of film history that began long before modern Bollywood existed, back when stories were simpler, emotions carried the weight of the world, and actors didn’t just play characters – they embodied eras.

Her career spanned more than seven decades and shaped several eras of Hindi cinema. She did not do many films, as she was busy in her family life, but she was always appreciated for seamlessly transitioning between intense dramatic roles and light-hearted characters, displaying a remarkable range.

She was one of the finest actresses of the Golden Era who brought unmatched dignity, honesty, and natural charm to every role she portrayed. From her early black-and-white classics to her later character roles, her presence always felt warm, sincere, and timeless. She lived a long, inspiring life—full of art, poise, and quiet strength. Today, an era truly ends, but her legacy of gentle brilliance will continue to shine in our hearts and on the silver screen.

Kamini Kaushal had an enduring charm, childlike innocence, a voice straight from heaven, and a laugh that could warm the hearts. She was a superstar, an actor, a children's story writer, a puppeteer, and a voice artist, as well as a most beautiful and humble human being. She was the national treasure, a living legend and a timeless icon of Indian cinema.

During her teenage years, she was actively involved in various sports and extracurricular activities, including swimming, cycling, horse riding, and skating. As a child artist, she also worked on by the name of "Uma", which marked the beginning of her journey in the performing arts.

Her entry into the film industry was serendipitous. She was discovered by director Chetan Anand, who was the close friend of her elder brother. After 'Neecha Nagar' which was her debut movie, she did Gajanan Jagirdar's 'Jail Yatra' with Raj Kapoor and 'Munshi Dil's Do Bhai' with Ulhas.

She was one of the few women who achieved superstar status despite being married. In the late 1940s and ’50s, she was a top star, known for her natural performances in films like 'Ziddi', 'Shabnam', 'Arzoo' and 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. Her chemistry with Dilip Kumar, especially in 'Shaheed aur Shabnam', was loved by audiences.

Despite her stardom, she gracefully balanced her personal and professional life. As she aged, she transitioned into motherly roles in films like 'Kranti' and 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'. She also made her mark on television with shows like 'Shanno Ki Shaadi' and 'Waqt Ki Raftar'. A trailblazer and a timeless talent, Kamini Kaushal’s contribution to Hindi cinema will be remembered forever. May her soul rest in peace and her work continue to inspire.

Jubel D’Cruz,Mumbai

The mad rush for entertainment apps and the rise of porn

Thedigital revolution has transformed the world with equal rapidity, impacting our means of entertainment. Mobile phones, the internet, and cheap data have taken entertainment from homes and directly into the hands and pockets of everyone. Today, hundreds of entertainment apps—web series, short video platforms, social media streaming, and live shows—vie for viewers' attention every second.

As wonderful as this convenience may seem, it also raises deep concerns. This very ease has dangerously altered the definition of entertainment. Entertainment no longer means art, culture, storytelling, or sensitivity—but rather a blind competition for high views, viral content, and provocative scenes.

Today, many apps deliberately promote obscenity, vulgarity, lewd dialogue, and provocative scenes. This content neither exemplifies creativity nor does it expand social consciousness. The goal is simply to increase viewership, and through these viewership, profit from advertising and subscriptions. The entertainment industry has reached a point where the prestige of art and culture is becoming meaningless in the face of economic greed.

Indian cinema, theatre, and literature were once considered a medium for preserving society's values. The power of storytelling, dialogue, acting, and imagination compelled audiences to think. Today, digital platforms have created a completely opposite environment. Web series and short videos feature offensive language, unabashed obscenity, and unnecessary intimate scenes as if they represent "modernity" or "realism." The truth is that this is not reality, but a deliberately created illusion—intended to keep the viewer captivated through excitement and sensationalism.

The younger generation is paying the biggest price for this race. Teenagers have mobile phones in their hands, and within them, they have access to a world that influences them without restraint. Adolescence is a time when personality, thinking, morality, and social values are formed. However, the content available on these apps gives them a fast-paced, shallow, and often confusing perspective. Misconceptions about relationships are formed, respect for women diminishes, and a tendency to view life solely in terms of physical attraction, materialism, and appearance increases.

The type of content today's youth consumes daily is gradually changing their behavior, words, emotions, and assessment of life. What they perceive as "entertainment" or "trends" is actually creating a sense of worthlessness and depression within them. Many psychologists believe that this type of content, while appealing to the eyes, puts a heavy burden on the mind. Fast-paced scenes, vulgar dialogue, uncontrolled emotions, and aggressive presentations are bound to affect any teenager's mental balance.

But there's another aspect to the problem—content creators and app companies resort to terms like "user choice," "adult tags," or "viewer discretion" to deflect responsibility. They argue that viewers should choose what they want to watch. This argument isn't entirely wrong, but it's certainly incomplete. Because when an app bases its entire marketing strategy on provocative and inflammatory content, viewers' choices are less free and more influenced. Content that is consistently promoted will be viewed more.

The regulatory system is equally weak. India has a censor board for films and broadcast control for TV, but digital apps operate with almost no effective control. Guidelines have been established, but their enforcement is neither strict nor consistent. Digital platforms believe they are above general media laws. They argue that the internet is a “free medium.” But does freedom mean giving free rein to content that disrupts social balance? Is freedom the same as ignoring culture, morality, and sensibilities?

The problem also has a social dimension. Families try to restrain their children, but the digital world is so complex that complete control is nearly impossible. Digital literacy, especially in middle-class and rural families, is still low. Parents don't know which content is good for children and which is harmful. App companies are also more interested in expanding their user base than in guiding parents.

At a time like this, we must understand that the solution lies not in mere bans. The solution lies in a balance between widespread social awareness, ethical production policies, and strict regulation. Entertainment companies must decide for themselves what is appropriate to show. They must strike a balance between art and commercialism. They must abandon the habit of gaining views through obscenity and present content that is creative, emotional, and socially relevant.

Additionally, the government must impose ethical controls on digital platforms, similar to those on television or films. Transparent regulations, strict penalties, and clear categorization are essential steps in this direction.

Society's duty is equally important. Parents must be educated on digital literacy. Young people must be taught that there is a difference between entertainment and stimulation. Instant gratification through vulgarity is no substitute for the deeper experiences and creative joy of life.

The purpose of entertainment isn't merely to shock or excite; it's to sensitize the mind, deepen thinking, and guide society for the better. But when the world of apps abandons art and begins to veer toward obscenity, both culture and civilization are threatened.

Dr. Satyavan Saurabh, Barwa, Haryana

Tone down fanaticism, look within

A recent car blast in Delhi, near the Red Fort on November 10 resulted in at least 13 deaths and numerous injuries, with the explosion originating from a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a traffic signal. Investigations are underway, with police treating the incident as a terror attack and a case filed under a counterterrorism law. While the investigations are still in progress, it appears from the reports so far that the blast was an act of terrorism and part of an all-India operation to carry out similar blasts in many parts of India.

According to the media reports, a total of 15 arrests and 3 fresh detentions have been made. The most disturbing revelation in this case is that many of the arrested people are highly educated people, including doctors and lab technicians. This network allegedly worked to radicalise youth across Kashmir, Faridabad, Saharanpur, Lucknow, and other parts of India The blast triggered a fire in several vehicles parked nearby, leading to casualties and chaos in the bustling area. The impact of the blast was so severe that bodies were charred beyond recognition, with the explosion being heard around three kilometres away and could not be identified till late Monday evening.

The Delhi Police has enhanced security in crowded areas following the explosion. High alerts were also sounded in other States like Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra, with security being tightened in cities like Mumbai. It is high time that believers realise that religion is the most important cause of terrorism around the world in modern times. It is high time for people to realise that unless religious faith and fanaticism vanish from the world, people can never trust and love each other, even within the same society, organisation or country. It is high time for religious people to realise that it is not a matter of pride that your religion is so perfect that no one can criticise it, and if anyone criticises, they should be punished heavily. Only when a religion allows flexibility and accepts criticism can it eliminate its weaknesses, become a better version of itself, and keep pace with the times. It is a plot against India after Operation Sindoor strike.

Arati Abhishek Ramaswamy,Bengaluru

Being tech-friendly is no more an option

Intoday's fast-paced job market, adapting to new technology is no longer a choice, but a necessity. As Aditya Guthey aptly puts it, "professionals who adapt fast win big, and those who don't risk becoming irrelevant." To stay ahead of the curve, leveraging AI tools is essential to streamline tasks, enhance productivity, and focus on high-value skills.

By reinventing our resumes using AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Notion AI, we can make them more readable and impactful. Additionally, practicing with AI-powered interviews can help refine our responses and provide valuable feedback on our performance.

Automating repetitive tasks is also crucial, as it frees up time for more strategic work and allows us to deliver more value to our organizations. Embracing AI and developing complementary skills like Them Awareness can help us stay relevant in the job market. The 60-20-20 rule is a great framework to follow, where we focus on delivering results, automating tasks, and building skills that AI can't replicate. By working together with AI, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and achieve greater success.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

Cong continues to insult democratic institutions repeatedly

Apropos,“Bihar shows the Opposition the door, Nov 15. The Congress party’s decision to blame the Election Commission for its humiliating defeat in Bihar is entirely on expected lines. Instead of respecting the people’s mandate, it is desperately trying to project that it wasn’t rejected by voters but was somehow vanquished by the BJP in collusion with the EC.

This tired allegation has been Rahul Gandhi’s constant cry for the past year—loud on theatrics, hollow on evidence. By refusing to examine why citizens are consistently turning away from it, the Congress is indulging in self-destructive denial. Its leadership crisis, lack of organisational depth, and absence of a clear policy vision remain unaddressed. Each election becomes an exercise in blame-shifting rather than course correction.

By rejecting introspection and clinging to conspiracy theories, the party is not only insulting democratic institutions but also sabotaging its own revival. In the end, Congress is not losing because of imagined collusion; it is losing because it refuses to confront the hard truth that the people simply do not trust it anymore.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Fulfilling promises crucial

TheNDA's landslide victory in Bihar is indeed historic as BJP-led NDA secured three-fourth majority in 243 member Bihar Assembly (Hans India dt 15-11-25). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the victory as a testament to the people's faith in the NDA's development agenda and a rejection of the "jungle raj" of the past.

Key promises made by the NDA include creating one crore jobs, women empowerment, and transforming Bihar into a "state of opportunities". The government's focus on women-centric initiatives, such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana and direct cash transfers to women, is seen as a major factor in the NDA's success.

As the new government takes charge, fulfilling these promises will be crucial to meeting the aspirations of the people of Bihar.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

Will Bihar turn around now?

Apropos of Bihar shows opposition the door’ (Hans India; November 15, 2025). The much-hyped Bihar election is done and dusted. The BJP-led NDA decimated the Congress-led INDI Alliance. No mature election ‘shows the opposition the door’. Elections put opposition in place, and have it introspect. Bihar election, saw the Congress slide to just 5 seats from 19 of 2000. That AIMIM did better than the Congress speaks for the beating Congress received at the hands of electorate, and urgent need to introspect.

The election has been a clarion call to the Congress to let go of the Nehru-Gandhi family and look for alternative leadership, which will help it recover. Because the NDA, well-entrenched in power is no push-over. With the elections done, the entire country hopes the 10th Nitish Kumar government will help Bihar shed her distasteful ‘Goonda Raj’ and ‘Garibi’ tags.

Dr. George Jacob,Kochi

Congress campaign flops

Apropos ' NDA tsunami in Bihar ( Nov 15)' Indian politics is so unpredictable that it will strikingly change the most reliable pre-poll surveys also as has happened in recent Bihar assembly poll results declared by the Election commission. The Mahagathbandhan opposition group mainly headed by Rahul Gandhi has created so much sensational news throughout the country almost every day accusing the Election Commission of having done ' vote chori ' to favour the BJP.

The issue had gone to such an extent that few other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka ,West Bengal and even Telangana too have supported Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Election Commission tooth and nail. All these developments have been presumed to favour the Mahagathbandhan to a certain extent in the Bihar elections but shockingly there was no effect at all cornering the opposition to get only 34 seats out of a total cabinet of 243 assembly seats.

At the same time , it also cannot be denied that the recent announcement and transfer of Rs 10000 to women beneficiaries in Bihar whose percentage of voting is around 71%has substantially made a great contribution to NDA victory .

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,Hyderabad

Did NDA play fair?

Thisis with reference to your recent news coverage regarding the massive victory of the ruling front in the Bihar Assembly elections. The decisive election victory was fundamentally driven by the consolidation of the state's electoral landscape into two major blocs. In this first-past-the-post system, even a significant vote share advantage—in this case, approximately nine percentage points—translated into a disproportionate seat gain, resulting in a landslide rather than a simple majority.

This outcome defied typical anti-incumbency fatigue, powerfully illustrating the critical role of alliance architecture, efficient vote transfer mechanisms, and the electoral potency of targeted welfare schemes.

The intentional splitting of the opposition vote was achieved through the main party's decision to contest against its own allies in nine specific constituencies, thus amplifying the winning margin of ruling party. Furthermore, the results implicitly raise questions about federal fairness, as the dominance of the ruling party can be seen to influence the allocation of crucial development funds to non-ruling states.

S Padmanabhan,Kochi

Deep disillusionment with GOP

In Bihar, the party’s strategy of minority appeasement was widely perceived as yet another attempt to mislead rather than address substantive concerns. Consequently, the people’s verdict reflects not only a political repudiation but also a deepening disillusionment with the Congress’s present trajectory.

Conversely, the overwhelming support garnered from women voters underscores the remarkable success of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s, 'Mahila Rojgar Yojana' under which more than one crore women received financial assistance of ₹10,000 each. Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party effectively countered the opposition’s accusations of attempting to ', fish in troubled waters' demonstrating that such allegations were nothing more than inconsequential ripples on the surface.

Prabhakaran Vallath,Vatakara, Kerala

Oppn reduced to being pygmies

There was a time when the BJP-JDU combined seats were with little variation with that of the RJD, when the Nitish Kumar government was in power in Bihar, all these years. The NDA was maintaining a delicate balance in the state, in terms of seats vis-à-vis the opposition RJD – but, this jinx has been broken this time around in Bihar, when the NDA won the election with a thumping majority of 202 seats, by vanquishing the RJD and INDIA Alliance, reducing them to pygmies in terms of seats won by them. Good days are assured to Bihar as the new mandate was in a sense virtual carte blanche of the unlimited loyalty of voters granting full freedom to govern the state.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Bihar on the cusp of change?

The Bihar election outcome, even as the exit polls predicted a win for the NDA – the final tally of seats won, baffled the BJP, having won 202, in all. The outcome is as a result of enormous ground work over the decades for the welfare of all sections of people, in which women and youth have overwhelmingly participated that translated into mass recognition for Nitish Kumar government, in the hope that the ongoing developmental activities would continue unhindered for the next five years too.

The Prime Minister has re- affirmed his commitment to make Bihar a developed and prosperous state with more industries, educational institutions, and by making companies established in the state - preventing exodus of people in search of jobs and employment.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad