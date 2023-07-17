MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2023

Momentous start to India’s space odyssey

It is a proud moment for every Indian, as ‘Fat Boy’ of ISRO’s heaviest rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-III-M4, lifted off majestically piercing the evening sky; and successfully placed Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in an elliptic parking orbit around the Earth. The launch assumes enormous significance as India becomes the fourth nation to achieve the feat of landing on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 is set to become the world’s first mission to explore uncharted territories of the Moon’s South Pole. What remains to be seen is smooth landing.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

With Chandrayaan- 3 taking off from Sriharikota (AP), ISRO team proudly feels elated. This achievement should be written in golden letters in the all-time Indian history. Congrats to the entire ISRO team and other supporters. Chandrayaan-3 budget is just Rs 615 crore (or $75 million) i.e., Rs 85 crore less than Adipurush budget, and just a fraction of (1/6000th of) what (NASA) spends on each moon mission ($450,000). If they do moon missions jointly with India, ‘Make in India” will get a big boost.

P Vasudeva Rao Sreelekha, Secunderabad

III

The movement of dot on the computer screen of scientists who monitor the space mission represents not only millions of complex calculations but also 3Ds i.e., their dedication, determination and discipline. The dot represents the triumph of human spirit. Investment in space science is like a gold mine where mining has just begun. We remember Neil Armstrong’s words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

TS Karthik, Chennai

III

It is a great tribute to the Indian scientists who have made this possible. From the moment India started taking tentative steps with shoestring budgets on its exploration of outer space, the iconic names of India’s space expedition, Dr Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai, A P J Abdul Kalam, Nambi Narayan, and countless other scientists have put nation above self and achieved the impossible. When a nation has such people, it can only soar and I am sure India will continue to punch way above its weight, as it is doing today.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Irresponsible comments by JSP chief

JSP president Pawan Kalyan made ruthless comments on volunteers and volunteer system in AP in Eluru. He stated that volunteers were behind the missing of nearly 3,000 women in the state. He also found fault with the volunteers for handling sensitive data, alleging that they were resorting to unethical activities. However, he must know they had played a key role in mitigating Covid-related problems. They turned coffin bearers when own relatives of Covid patients did not come forward to perform last rites. The volunteers are doing yeoman service while dispersing social security pensions and ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries. Moreover, out of 1.6 lakh volunteers, 70-80% are women. Alleging human trafficking activities by volunteers is horrible.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru (NTR Dt)

Volunteer system turns pro-YSRCP

Pawan Kalyan’s Vaarahi yatra is a tremendous success. Certain comments he made on village/ward secretariat volunteer system are correct and need to be corrected by the government. Apart from exploiting the services of hapless educated volunteers by paying pittance, all are converted into YSRCP agents. Yes, the volunteer system is abused. Volunteers influence the beneficiaries of welfare schemes named after Jagan as if the amounts are distributed from his own pocket. The allotment of welfare benefits is left to the unaccountable discretion of volunteers. Truly, the volunteer system is reduced to the state of government agency and they take care of the ruling party vote banks.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Let us keep our fingers crossed

It refers to “Sare jahan se accha.” In a similar attempt in 2019, Chandrayaan’s lander crashed when it deviated from its intended trajectory. This time around, ISRO successfully launched the largest and heaviest rocket, LVM3-M4, from the second launch pad at Sriharikota. Scientists and the whole nation would be praying that it should soft land on the lunar surface and put India in an elite club of nations that have accomplished this challenging task. Till August we all will keep our fingers crossed.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sad demise of IIT-Delhi student

It is sad to learn that a IIT-Delhi B Tech (Computer Science) final year student died by suicide by hanging himself in the college hostel on Sunday. It was thought that Ayush Ashna, 20, a final year student, committed suicide due to his performance in the final year exams. His mother and brother said that he did not write one or two papers well. Police should investigate the case properly and see that the FIR is filed accurately. Certain precautionary measures should be taken in the campuses to eradicate these types of incidents in the future. PM should express condolences to the bereaved family. It is a great loss to the nation also. India should mourn his death.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad