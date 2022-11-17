MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th November 2022

Krishna was an actor par excellence

Krishna, who passed away recently, was an actor par excellence. He was known for his dynamism & dashing nature. He was kind hearted and also producer friendly actor. With his demise, Telugu film industry lost the last of famous generation of great actors comprising NTR, ANR, Sobhan Babu & Krishnam Raju.

Krishna had many firsts to his name in Telugu film industry He was the part of: First James Bond movie (Theena Manasulu); First socio color movie (Gudachari 116); First cowboy movie (Mosagaallaku Mosagadu); First Eastman colour movie (Eenadu); First 70 mm movie (Simhassnam): First DTS movie (Telugu Veera Leevaraa); First cinema scope movie (Alluri Seetha Ramaraju).

He had done many experiments in film making, introduced many technical changes and was part of film industry with innovative & unique roles. With his demise Indian film industry, particularly Tollywood had lost a great actor.

V Nagendra Kumar, L. B. Nagar, Hyderabad

II

With the demise of super star Krishna, Telugu states have lost a Titan of silver screen. In his long career in Telugu cinema, he was associated with many firsts like first cinema scope, seventy MM screen and such for which he was fondly called daring and dashing hero. He introduced and played Western roles like cowboy and James bond with aplomb in Telugu movies. His six-decade life on screen and behind screen is full of success stories. He will always be remembered as super star.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram, AP

III

The demise of the Telugu Cinema Superstar, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, is an irreparable loss to the film industry. This legendary actor, director, producer and writer was credited for his incredible performances in 350 films. Known for his good-nature, courageous decisions and a man with no enemies, he earned everlasting fame for his landmark movies like Alluri Seetharama Raju and many more. The Golden Era ends as a true legend rests in eternal peace, but he will always remain in our hearts forever.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad

IV

Actor Krishna's career and his physical frame came to an eternal conclusion in the process of life's journey. His remarkable movie canvas for four decades plus in variety of roles almost in all genres brought honours by the Government of India and Andhra University with Padma Bhushan and Honorary Doctorate respectively and accomplished a host of cine-related awards. He was also a Member of Parliament from Eluru. NTR's dream project of Alluri Sitarama Raju, produced and portrayed by Natasekhara was applauded by Natasarvabhowma and remains a golden remark in the shelves of Tollywood history. He belongs to next generation of ANR and NTR and a contemporary to Sobhan Babu and Krishnam Raju. The superstar was fortunate enough to have seen the demise of his two aged wives and unfortunate to lose his first son before his eyes in quick succession. Another era has ended with the exit of the Superstar.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Gruesome murder of Shraddha

It is hard to fathom the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aaftab Poonawala; the macabre details of its commission don't bear thinking about. We are led to think that human evil knows no bounds. How it could be possible for a live-in boyfriend to kill his live-in girlfriend defies understanding and explanation. The killing is said to have been premeditated. He is said to have been so strange, different and morbid that he looked at the head of the victim in the freezer every day. The 'battle of the sexes' shouldn't prove fatal for any member of any gender. TV channels have a field day with the grisly crime 'mapping the killer's trail' and dissecting it to reveal the minutest details, obviously to grab the attention of viewers and gain in the ratings. They even considerably reduced the coverage of the Prime Minister's visit to Bali in Indonesia to attend the G-20 summit! Some of them are covering the gory incident like ravening wolves! The vocabulary, 'chilling crime of passion', 'murdered, chopped and dumped ', 'discovery of more body parts', 'DNA test', 'narco-test', 'psychoanalysis' and 'Delhi butchery' add to the horror of it all. It is not clear whether any research is done into what influence exposure to the chilling 'story' in the most graphic detail will have on child viewers at an impressionable age. The question whether it is right to desensitise people, especially children to violence of an extreme kind on television cannot be left unasked. Some reports claim that the merciless killer took tips from 'screens' and enacted what he saw in reel life in real life. Meanwhile, it is far-fetched to claim that this incident shows that inter-faith relationships don't work and it exemplifies 'love jihad'. To drag in religion to make insinuating remarks is unwarranted when commission of a crime can have nothing to do with religious identities.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Six new cities to be established in Karnataka soon, says Bommai

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, declared on Wednesday that his state's government intended to create six new cities. One of these six cities, he added, would be established close to Bengaluru. He stated that all of these cities would have cutting-edge amenities, encouraging investors to choose locations other than Bengaluru. " These six new cities will be built close to the Karnataka cities of Hubli, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysuru, and Mangalore. In Bengaluru, a township will be built next to Kempegowda International Airport. These cities will be home to the best innovation hubs and elite educational institutions. In a few months, our government will put up a comprehensive plan," added Bommai.

Earlier, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that investments near Mysuru will result in the creation of 12,000 new jobs, calling it a Diwali present to the people of Karnataka. The government also stated that numerous businesses are considering making investments near Mysuru.

Third meeting on auto fare fails between aggregators and Transport Dept

Bengaluru: The third consecutive meeting held with the transport department officials, aggregator companies and auto unions regarding app-based auto fares has not been able to come to any conclusion. Due to this, the tug-of-war continues. One side, the department has already appealed to the court to allow the aggregator companies to revise the price based on demand. Accordingly, they demanded to implement. On the other side, the auto union leaders demanded that the meter rate should be increased by at least Rs 30 to Rs 40 per 2 km. Many others are meeting only about app company pricing. They raised an objection that the meter rate hike should be discussed with the district administration and the district collector should be present. Amid these arguments, the meeting broke up.