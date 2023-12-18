MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th December 2023

YSRCP govt may retain power in AP

Apropos “Anti-incumbency firming up in AP” (Hans, Dec 16), the article is thoughtful. Andhra Pradesh politics is peculiar to note. People say anti-incumbency will work well. As I hail from from Konaseema and settled in Hyderabad, I used to get information from my relatives and during my visits on occasions. To speak the truth, remote villagers are not fully aware why Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. The beneficiaries know well that on first of every month, though it is Sunday or holiday, they get their pension and other benefits at their doorsteps and are expecting much more in the ensuing election period. Lokesh’s walking tours highlighting Jagan’s misrule is not taken seriously. It is my assessment that YSRCP government may retain power. CNB and his party men and PK’s warriors are trying their best to pin point Jagan’s attitude on all platforms raising slogans like “psycho povali, cycle ravali”. BJP does not deny that it is indirectly supporting YSRCP and it appears true as it is not joining with TDP plus JS alliance.

- N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Parliament security breach a big crime

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that unemployment and price rise were the reasons that prompted the accused to breach security in the Parliament and stage a protest, as police invoked terrorism charges against the youths involved in the incident. Committing such mistakes in parliament with the intention of drawing the authorities’s attention towards unemployment and price rise is unimaginable and is considered a big crime. Although, these issues are pressing needs of the time but the way of drawing attention is completely wide off the mark.

- T K R Noori, Mumbai

First, ensure safety of Medigadda barrage

A war of words broke out between ruling and opposition parties in the Telangana assembly on Saturday about the damage occurred to Medigadda barrage. I would like to emphasise that the need of the hour is to protect the dam by taking all the required measures immediately rather than going into the causes or negligence. Both the opposition and the ruling parties have strong voices, and indulge in a blame game. In such arguments, nothing regarding the safety of dam has come to the fore. It would have been constructive if they discuss things required to safeguard such a valuable dam for the benifit of the people. This is important and foremost action must be taken.

- Chepuri Sreeramarao, Hanamkonda

***

The usual run of the mill story is repeating as the new ruling party and the vanquished are training guns against each other without the former (Congress party) coming out as to how it would raise the colossal amount of funds (to the tune of Rs 3 lakh plus crore per annum as ‘calculated’ by Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM) to meet the expenditure on account of the implementation of six electoral promises. The Indian democracy is dying because of unproductive and senseless discussions in the assembly elections ignoring the plight of the common man who is unable to meet both ends at the end of the day every day. The ruling outfits behave as if it is their fiefdom and take decisions at will, mainly concentrating on kickbacks and commissions unmindful of the loss to the exchequer and the people in general.

- Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The treasury of Telangana government is empty, and burdened with debt. How is the present government going to fulfill the promises under Mahalaksmi scheme to provide benefits to women above 55 years? If there is male above 55 years he, too, gets a pension of Rs 4,000 and with subsidized ration, free education, there is no need to look for job. How is it going to benefit the underprivileged, and is it possible for the government to manage funds without abnormally increasing taxes? Rob Peter to pay Paul!

- P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Israel must cease fire to usher in peace

Even after decimation, that Israel is still bombing Gaza is a cruel joke. Bulldozing hospitals is a second joke. Calling Hamas for truce or peace talks is a third cruel joke. Gaza is finished off. It will take decades to rebuild its economy. So first stop bombing, killing and destruction of properties. Public have nothing to do with terrorists. Then call for peace talks. Better settle Palestine state matter once and for all in the presence of UNO’s skillful peace negotiators.

- P V Rao Sreelekha, Secunderabad