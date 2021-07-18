MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th July 2021

Kanwar Yatra can be super spreader

The Supreme Court has made it amply clear that the 'right to life is paramount' and everything else including 'religious sentiment' is subservient to this fundamental right guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution and it is not in favour of the conduct of the physical Kanwar Yatra in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government has brought religion in direct conflict with science in this pandemic time. Kanwar Yatra is a religious affair and it involves devotees travelling in large numbers and crowding at the ghats of the Ganga and its tributaries to collect holy water. It is a diktat of science that people should observe physical distancing to reduce the risk of infection.

When the risk of contagion is real, the fortnight Yatra, even if it is 'symbolic', spells a health disaster. The novel solution of allowing devotees to collect Gangajal kept in tankers at certain designated locations and allowing them to perform Abhishek at the nearest Shiva temples could prove futile. It is not clear how it is possible without the movement of throngs of devotees. The potential danger of millions of Kanwariyas undertaking the Yatra and travelling by foot is that it could turn out to be a 'super spreader.'

At a time when the prospect of a third wave looms large, it is incomprehensible why a state government that should step up its efforts to stop the spread of the disease and protect lives is hesitant to call off the Yatra. It seems to put 'political interest' above 'public health'. The pathogen that causes Covid-19 does not differentiate among shoppers, revellers, tourists and devotees. Such is the pull of religion that they sometimes go into raptures and burst into 'collective singing and dancing' in close proximity to one another. Let us hope that wiser counsels prevail.

G David Milton, Kanyakumari

Blame game on vax crunch

It has been over six months now since we launched our vaccination programme and after this period one wonders whether the Union and the state government are serious about vaccinating eligible adults, leave alone children whose vaccine is yet to see the light of day. Interacting with Chief Ministers of the states, our PM gives sagely advice to take steps to stop the likely third wave which, if the reports are to be believed, is expected to hit some time next or thereafter. I wish, like the IMD weather forecast, let us pray that the third wave never hits us in spite of irresponsible behaviour by our people which is handy for the leaders to play politics.

On 16th July speaking with another group of Chief Ministers, the PM emphasised in his typical style "Test, Track, Treat, Teeka (vaccinate)." Sadly, when it comes to Teeka (vaccination), even after six months blame game continues. One thought after easing out of Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan, the new much younger Health Minister would show more maturity and take along all the states to end the blame game. Sadly, it was not so as instead of hearing the concern shown by states about shortage of vaccines, he brushed aside their concern as "useless" and claimed that there is no shortage which is nothing but repeat of what the previous Health Minister had been claiming. It looks like the Union government for the reasons best known to them are not ready to share details and there seems to be some politics behind this as that would help them tar the image of non-BJP states that even though the Centre is sending vaccines, they are mismanaging.

After initial hesitancy, when people are ready to take vaccines, they simply see only blame and game and no stocks board. If the Union and state governments continue with blame and simultaneously allow large gatherings keeping an eye on politics and festivals, we will continue to see only waves and would lose the count on the number of waves.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad