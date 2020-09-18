MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th September 2020

Local professors as V-Cs for TS universities

The government has expedited the recruitment process of vice-chancellors of 10 universities in the State of Telangana. Especially in the case of appointing vice-chancellors of universities, selecting professors working in the same University can be fruitful.

Professors from a different university as vice-chancellor will take time to get a grip on the university administration to understand the local issues. Time will be wasted on administrative, academic, research-related topics. Unable to make qualitative decisions, the development of universities has faltered over the past three years

Some universities have faced similar problems so only local professors have the opportunity to have a full understanding and make decisions.

Under pressure from local politicians without giving in and exhibiting commitment with teaching experience is only available to professors with an excellent academic profile. The government is in this regard requested that they will develop the University if it appoints as vice-chancellors only professors who are highly experienced and committed. Especially for Osmania and Kakatiya universities, It is better to appoint VCs from the professors of the same university.

Kandagatla Sravan Kumar, Kakatiya University, Warangal

A big relief for India

The agreement between the Russia and India comes as an oasis in the desert at a time when the country's coronavirus positive cases have crossed 50 lakh mark and that hospitals are struggling a lot to treat ever increasing patients (Dr. Reddy's inks deal with Russia to vaccinate India, September 17 ).

It is a good news that India will receive the vaccination by year end, if clinical trials and permissions from the medical authorities come smoothly without any hitch. One wonders where Modi government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat really mean when India gets vaccine from Russia, fighter planes from France and job opportunities from US ?

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Lawmakers seem more valuable than us

TS State Assembly Speaker's decision to end the session in fear of Covid virus reflects the continuous growing of the pandemic. But the state government is over confident to conduct exams and giving explanation to High Court on conducting various exams risking students' lives.

The Speaker's view to protect 1200 lives who are at risk and wanted to end the Assembly session is a partiality comparing with thousands of students who are going to attend the exams in future. At the time of Covid, universities are blindly following the directions of state government even circulated exams schedule. Common man life is nothing and exploited at every level.

D Kishan Prasad, Thimmapur, Karimnagar

Thought-provoking piece

"A question of life and death" by A.Amarender Reddy is thought-provoking. Why should anyone have painful death? Death is inevitable but should it come only after prolonged suffering? Can't medical science intervene? As for extending life at any cost is concerned, we should remember hope springs eternal in the human breast.

And is it fair to view it only from cost point? It is not easy to give up and say,"You are supposed to die. So no treatment for you." It is a good idea and a welcome thought to decrease depression and anxiety and reduce pain. Who does not want feel- good medicines?

Who opts for prolonged and painful death? Is it time to think of euthanasia? It should be left to the choice of a patient if he is in a position to choose. Yes, there is a fear of misuse. But sufficient safeguards will be able to save the situation.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle