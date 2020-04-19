MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th April 2020

'Ramayan' provides a great relief during corona lockdown

This is in response to the news item, "DD-highest-watched channel during lockdown" (published on 10-04-2020, The Hans India). A nostalgia which made our parents and grand-parents more excited and forced us to stick to sofas and chairs to watch television is none other than "Ramayan".

It is a serial which bagged the attention of people three decades ago. Now it is being re-telecasted in DD National which increased the channel's fame in a night.

When the Ministry of Broadcast announced to re-telecast the serial on 27th March 2020, more than 33 lakh people hit the channel's website to know about the timings of serial.

The search for Ramayan in Google search got more hits than the search for corona. It is not an exaggeration to say that, Ramayan became more trending than coronavirus.

We came to know from our elders that 33 years ago the scenario was entirely different. People used to clean their homes and themselves before watching Ramayan.

They used to watch the serial with their family, neighbours, relatively and friends together. They used to wait eagerly for the telecast of next episode. Roads used to be empty at the time of telecast of serial because all people used to be busy in watching the serial.

According to our elderly relatives who used to watch the serial regularly, even marriages and other functions were scheduled in such a way that the timings may not clash with the timings of the serial.

People also used to protest if there was any power cuts in the time of telecasting of serial, This made electricity department take care of the power supply especially on Sundays. This is the only serial which attracted 3 generations people towards itself.

This charming work hit the screen for the first time on January 25, 1987, a Sunday. The total serial is a collection of 78 episodes with 35 minutes each.

The opportunity of telecasting this wonder was in the hands of DD National. It used to start at sharp 9:30 am. Around 10 crore people were glued to television to watch this wonder. This made a world record.

14 million television sets took the opportunity to telecast this in around 55 countries. This serial ended with a great success on July 31, 1988, a Sunday again. This serial is representation of Indian culture, civilisation and family relationships.

Our Indian epics are the embodiments of way of life. Ramayan teaches us what to do , Mahabharat teaches us what not to do and Bhagavat teaches us how to lead our lives. Not only before 3 decades, even now, it is creating and repeating history.

According to Hans India, The national broadcaster could achieve the feat,which involves a nearly 40,000 percent jump in viewership in the evening and morning bands till April 3. Since 2015, no serial got these many views which Ramayan got till now.

We hope, Ramayan will not lose its popularity but it increases its fame forever. Ramayan will teach younger generation of this period a wonderful lesson. It is a set of suggestions and it conveys a beautiful message to people of all the ages.

We would like to thank and congratulate the DD National channel and the serial producers of Ramayan for having provided this oppurtunity for all of us once again especially for new generation.

Jahnavi Kalyani, Bhargavi Kalyani, Hyderabad

Is our ex- PM's family above the law?

The former prime minister, Deve Gowda has set a bad example by conducting wedding in his own family where hundreds of people gathered as guests against the norms of social distancing in the very lockdown period.

The Karnataka state government is also equally to share the blame for the irresponsible behaviour as it had accorded permission to do so. The country has been put under lockdown and the common man, despite his hardships is complying with the strict norms only to slow down the corona spread.

It seems to be paying if one sees the figures of doubling rate of virus spread. The doubling of infected cases nationwide has been 6.2 days in this period, where as it was 3 days prior to it.

The leaders should stick to the guidelines before they preach the same to the people. The family of former prime minister which includes a former chief minister and political heavy weights and their elite guests have disappointed the people in this regard.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

II

This is with reference to the (Deve Gowda's grandson wedding sparks row, THI April 18) I wonder how the grandson of a former Prime Minister of India H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy's son and actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy marriage took place when the country is under lockdown.

Is that necessary for the actor to go ahead with his marriage plan despite of the lockdown due to Covid-19? Did the former PM, CM and actor forget to maintain social distancing themselves due to pandemic? Or else did the actor encash the opportunity in the backdrop of his grandfather and father linked to politics?

While celebrating wedding, the former PM, CM, cine actor and other guests have broken the protocol announced by the Central government. Then why blame only Tablighi Jamaat? Will the government initiate necessary action against all of them? Let us see who is going to bell the cat.

Syed Amjad Ali, Secunderabad

Let's keep politics at bay for a while

The norms and rules laid down by the Centre for strict observance by everyone during the lock down is no doubt praiseworthy but what is worrying that there is still no let-up in Covid-19 cases which has been rising daily.

Even though positive cases are getting cured and death rate hovering around 3%, there is no indication that virus may get erased completely in the near future.

However, as both lives and livelihoods need to be saved and protected, centre's announcement of relief package and opening of certain sectors is welcome but this is not enough to drive away the virus from the earth.

Further with uncertain future staring at everyone due to the fact that pandemic been a disease that stalks all people is not going to subside so easily despite implementation of strict measures.

Therefore, the centre cannot keep its fingers crossed and continue with extending the lockdown on the plea that everyone has to bear the trouble in order to see good days. This is not enough to drive away anger and fear and instil confidence in the minds of the people.

The fact that due to weak state of public finances staring at every state and with economic activity having come to a standstill since a month, there is a long way to craft a large fiscal package.

For this, while the opening up of certain sectors in the first phase from April 20 is welcome and will be a good beginning. But this is not enough as country need to tread a long way to defeat the virus and come out from the present economic upheaval.

In fact, what is more required in the battle for survival is a holistic approach by the government by taking every stakeholders into confidence.

Though, it is a mammoth task which vests with the centre, it is its respinsibility to take the lead and turn the corner keeping politics of any sort at bay.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

We have a long way to go to win over the pandemic

Experts are of the opinion that when the lockdown comes to an end on May 3 in India, the deadly coronavirus may become less virulent. However, during this period, the central and state governments and people need to be alert to possible dangers.

Any slackness in dealing with the coronavirus and failure to follow social distancing and hygienic norms will prove to be fatal.

Experts think that if the central and state governments had not announced the lockdown early, the number of cases of the coronavirus would have gone to uncontrollable proportions.

In many badly-hit countries the increase in cases is directly attributed to human-to human contact in spite of the best medical facilities available.

It is true that people have to suffer severe hardships during the lockdown. The poor and the low income people are at the receiving end.

There are thousands of people in the country who cannot make both ends meet. Let's hope that people will survive such hardships and normalcy will be restored in the near future.

It is heartening that even in the midst of such hardships and sufferings, people in our country have learned to be responsible, resilient and bold. They have realised the seriousness of the situation.

Except for a few incidents of violation of lockdown norms, the majority have followed the norms. This positive response of people is a good sign. They know they are putting in their efforts for a common goal- to eliminate the deadly virus.

Venu G S, Kollam

Three cheers to our homemakers

During the prolonged lockdown, one tends to recall the dialogue from the blockbuster film "Pokri", Thinnama Podukunnama Tellarinda (if I am correct it means Eat, Sleep and get up in morning).

There are many heroes working outside to keep us inside in safe zone and in a way enjoying prolonged lockdown productively or otherwise.

These heroes are part of essential service and many others are taking the risk to make living like milk and paper boys, garbage collectors, street sweepers, vegetable and fruit sellers who also take the extra risk getting hit by police baton.

While the one who are on essential duties have been celebrated by India through claps, bell etc. We also need to clap for others who are taking some risk or other to keep us comfort zone.

However, India seems to have forgotten the great "Home Maker" no lockdown rest and for her it seems to be like any other day.

Though, the home maker on the one hand may feel happy that all the family members who otherwise normal times may be out house for better part of the day, are now locked up at home, but her work has increased many fold with you and adult folks excepting variety of food with equal timely frequency. All this she is delivering with all smiles.

With domestic help also under lock down, the work to keep the house tidy and clean has also fallen on the home maker and thankfully in some house holds, this part of the work is indeed get support from other family folks.

And of course, for working home makers, the task seems to be tougher as they also need to even take care of task from office as a part of work from home.

The teacher cum home maker who were about to celebrate their early summer vacation were in for a sweet n sour surprise when they started getting WhatsUp messages to get ready and prepare to take or support online classes for children who have been promoted to next class.

Which means, if not blackboard, it is now laptop and struggle to prepare class room materials and then share them with their class children.

Thankfully, the Physical Education and Music teachers may have a sigh of relief unless someone find ways to give them work like other subject teachers.

If at all, PM again comes back to address the nation to bid final goodbye to lockdown, he must remember the unsung hero "India's Great Home Maker" and ask the people, if not clap or bang plates, should ask the family member to respect and salute their work which they have observed during the long lockdown.

My Salute to all "Home Makers" and you are an inspiration to many others who often flaunt their "multi tasking" skill outside their homes.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

English language and coronavirus awareness

The world is aggressively fighting the Covid 19 Pandemic today using all resources available. Scientific and medical research teams all over the globe are working round the clock to develop a vaccine to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In these times of crisis, verbal and written communication is vital to share the information to fight the virus jointly. English, today, remains the only and universal medium to interact with the world in all areas.

Mother tongue is important for any Indian to safeguard the social and cultural ethos of India. But today we need a common and effective medium to communicate with the diversity of India and the world. good proficiency in English language is essential to communicate with the whole Business Eco system spread out over 33 States in India and over 190 countries in the globe.

The process of learning to communicate in English becomes easier in the early stages of a child's education process. Hence introducing English in govt schools at the primary level is a commendable gesture from the AP govt.

But rather than enforcing it through a GO it could have been given as an attractive option to children and their parents. The govt could bring in a lot of value addition to the English language education process.

Mohan, Ongole

Need to be cautious for longer periods after lockdown

This has reference to the write-up on "Challenges post-Corona world has to face" (Apr, 18). No doubt, every field of human activity will be facing a challenge in one form or the other post corona era.

First proper medicine to cure the disease is to be invented as early as possible so that the disease does not relapse. Secondly, people have to bear with the economic slowdown.

Already most of our medium and small scale sectors are in trouble. So too the auto sector. Add it to the lockdown periods and loss of labour days and employment.

This is going to cost us dearer. Also, ways and means are to be explored to see the farm sector is put back in the road of progress.

People should get food without any hindrance and no one in the country should sleep hungry without skipping the day's food either for money or want of food.

This is very important and this sector has a responsibility in keeping the demand and supply uniform and both the government at the state and centre should concentrate on this. Our farmers need some fillip.

Thirdly, the health sector is doing a tremendous and arduous job of treating the patients affected by the virus risking their own lives. They are the frontline warriors in the fight against the virus.

This sector really faces many challenges. Many doctors and nurses have laid down their lives in saving the patients. Many of them do not have proper protection or instruments to treat the patients.

They should be made available to them. Only today the Rapid test kit units have been put to use. This should also be made available so that the affected patients can be quarantined and treated while not affected discharged early.

Fourthly many migrant workers are stranded in many places due to the lockdown. They are eager to go to their home town. As soon as we exit from the lockdown these migrant workers will rush to their home town. They need to be provided with transport.

Last but not least. We have not come out of the effects of the disease entirely. People should be made to maintain social distancing for over 30 days from May 3 so as to keep the virus at bay.

Spitting in public places overcrowding should be banned for some time.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Using bicycles for distributing essentials welcome

The recent move to mobilise bicycles to distribute essentials and medicines to senior citizens by bicycle warriors in Bengaluru is welcome.

The move comes at a time when the entire world is witnessing alarming pandemic crisis and owing to which necessary curbs for movement of goods and human contacts are put in place. Bicycles act as eco-friendly vehicles and thus forms an effective mode of transport to reduce carbon emissions.

The initiative taken up by the bicycle warriors is highly appreciable and needs to be looked into by the government to further mobilise such an initiative at least across all the BBMP wards within Bengaluru Urban District.

Further since bicycles promote eco-friendly transport and sustainability, the government should now look up to bicycle warriors also to ensure supply of essential commodities and medicines especially to senior citizens and across hospitals without much disruption and curbs owing to the issue of curfew passes.

An effective people-friendly strategy to enable seamless movement of bicycles to the needy people and at hospitals across Bengaluru needs to be formulated by respective authorities and thus help citizens emulate citizen's fight against the pandemic even during such a crisis with the help of bicycle warriors.

Varun Dambal,Bengaluru