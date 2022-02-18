MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th February 2022

There is no 'alvida' for Bappida music

'Chalthe chalthe kabhie alvida na kahana.' Legendary singer composer finally said 'Alvida', leaving music lovers shocked. He popularised the disco music in Indian cinema in the 70s and the 80s. He also sang to his own composition. He was the pioneer of disco beats in India and his rhythmic music had the entire nation dancing for decades. We have all grown up listening to his songs. A number of songs such as 'Ramba ho,' 'I am a disco dancer' will remain in the hearts of music lovers forever. Goodbye Disco King.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

That Aaloki Lahiri more popular as Indian Disco-music-King Bappi Lahiri is no more is hard to digest. He always wore gold and always gave golden music to people, golden hits to actors-directors-producers, and almost a golden Jubilee career (of 50 years) to himself. His music and songs will remain immortal in the hearts of all the music lovers. Bappi with his strength as pop-music was popular for two decades, which is no ordinary feat.

Madhu PV, Secunderabad

Rise above narrow considerations

THI's edit (17 Feb) is good. If BJP decides to field Kovind to be the President for the second time and calls the opposition, if it opposes this, anti-Dalit, it will be a lame excuse. One need not be chosen to be the President just because of Dalit count. Ambedkar was a Dalit or KR Narayanan was one too but they rose to what they were not just due to being Dalit but due to their outstanding profile, as much as Kalam did not become President just being a Muslim. The country needs outstanding President who can question the PM or vice versa. The new front against the saffron BJP is welcome but their agenda should rise above selfishness and help secularism.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

KCR must first provide graft-free rule

'KCR to meet Congress allies to garner support against BJP.' (Feb 15, THI). This refers to TRS showing no hesitation to hop on to the bandwagon of opposition parties to be part of the third front in an attempt to take on BJP. It is surprising KCR is meeting Congress allies in the process to garner support; and there was a time when KCR did everything in his power to shoo away Congress from Telangana, along with other political parties, whom he thought were peril to TRS rule in the state. It is time KCR gave an efficient and corruption-free government in Telangana, before raising a finger at others, that too towards the Centre, without falling prey to bogey that is being whipped up by TMC, DMK and Shiv Sena.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Need to prevent war at any cost

The legitimate concerns and grievances of all parties to the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be addressed through talks. Hugs by Ukrainian and Russian athletes at the Beijing Olympics made good news. But the shelling of a kindergarten in Ukraine was a disheartening news. It goes without saying that diplomacy is better than war. War is not an option; a diplomatic resolution to the crisis is the only option.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Reprehensible act of Channi

During the poll campaign at Ropar in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi exhorted voters to keep out all Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi out of Punjab. While the insidious and irresponsible statement received thunderous claps of approval from the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who went about laughing goes to reveal her tacit approval. This is highly reprehensible. In fact, when the whole country is one and where every citizen has a right to work and settle in any part of India without fear or prejudice. Such incongruous statement by none other than CM is nothing short of a commandment to the people to throw out all non-locals and migrants coming in search of greener pastures to the state.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

BJP may gain in TN civic polls

BJP is likely to gain a big vote share in TN municipal elections. People feel that the pole promises by DMK are not kept. DMK is in a fix after the fight against NEET, which failed to take off as the other States did not support this lopsided view. Moreover, BJP's offices have been attacked at various parts of the State false cases are being foisted on its cadres.

Gundu K Mani, Trichy