MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2022

Crush heinous practice of ragging



A business school student was physically and sexually assaulted in a Telangana hostel. The so-called initiation ritual of 'Ragging' though common in educational institutions and hostels, crushes student's faith and focus when it exceeds holding a malignant form. These kinds of practices are due to a sense of superiority, lack of moral values and ethics. Hence, parents and teachers should monitor and teach children life skills, ethics and proper behaviour.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad

A bid to undermine Morbi probe

Apropos 'Morbi Civi body acting smart by not being represented despite notice" (16 Nov). Of course, the civic body will claim that the officials were busy with elections. Once the election results go in their favour (a foregone conclusion), the ruling party will claim even people had understood that it was an act of god and every one would forget this tragedy in which some 135 innocent people lost ther lives. However, in many BJP ruled states "Bulldozers" were sent to punish culprits who were found absconding and why no such action against Oreva owners who are still missing.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A compelling read

'Engineering a brighter tomorrow' is definitely a compelling need especially when India wants to manufacture, produce and even export goods & services. 'Make in India, for India and for the world,' too, is an ambitious goal which our PM has set. Engineering technology and innovation has pervaded every walk of life. This was very rightly put forth by Sri Mohan Kanda in his article. An IAS officer who heeded his dad's wish and went on to become a Chief Secretary of AP with his scientific temper has reiterated the need for promoting engineering skills among the youth. Necessity is the .mother of innovation and engineering coupled with innovation is a compelling necessity for survival.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

YCP will gain, if TDP, JSP don't ally

TRS and YSRCP are doing their might to retain power. TDP and Janasena are vigoursly doing their might to dethrone YSRCP government. BJP in AP cannot stand without any alliance. One thing is sure to say the separate standings by TDP and JS in AP would lead to laying of safe road for restoration of current YSRCP government which also came to power begging for one chance. TDP suzerian's decision of resigning from politics if his party is rejected by people is pestering his party personnel.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Demand for 3 capitals growing shriller

The voice of people for 3 capitals is growing louder in AP. (Make Kurnool Judicial capital, demand lawyers, student organisations, THI, 17 Nov). It is spreading like wild fire in Rayalaseema and other backward regions of the state. It is high time, political parties like TDP, JSP, BJP, INC, CPI & others opposing "3 capitals" should listen to the voice of the majority and join the chorus for "3 capitals," failing which, disastrous political and social consequences have to be faced by them in the days to come. Lastly, we are in a Democracy and it is fondly hoped that honourable courts and the legal system, in the interest of justice for backward regions, may help the people and the government usher in a new era of equitable development of all the 3 regions in the state.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Make judges selection transparent

That the apex court has nodded to list the writ petition for hearing the issue of collegium is good. The present system that consists of five top judges that is collegium selecting the High Court and Supreme Court judges is not above controversies. The union minister of law has recently branded it as opaque. The judges selecting the judges system has been in practice after the 99th Amendment to the Constitution for installation of National Judiciary Appointments Commission was declared unconstitutional by a nine-member bench. Now it's high time for the apex court to ensure the mode of appointment of judges is kept above any suspicion.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Freeing Rajiv killers a bad precedent

The release of the terror couples convicted for killing an ex-PM of this country sets a dangerous precedence. Clearly after having tried and failed to dislodge the Government of India, through fake narratives and protest, the ecosystem has literally hinted to the terror system that they are free to take down political adversaries. And if they are caught, all they would get is a few years in prison. And if they have some luck, some political party might even given them tickets to fight election as well.

M R Jayanthy, Coimbatore