MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st July 2023

CPM’s imprudent stand against US defence pact

Recently, the general secretary of CPM accused that India along with America is isolating or cornering China through their latest defence pact. However,ground realities is that China is an unreliable adversary country posing genuine danger to border region, hampering the existence of peace in sub-continent. Present strategic partnership between two countries is a fitting answer to the threat posed by China to India, meeting the emergent need of hour. Although China is being ruled by Communist Party, it is basically capitalist to the core. Blindly supporting China by CPM is indeed unwise or dangerous anti-national policy action on the part of CPM.

BVK Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Demand for religious wear in OTs ridiculous

There is demand by a group of female students of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College who requested the authorities that they be allowed to wear attire in line with their religious belief and dress code inside the operation theatre. It has triggered a debate among the medical community. These students want long sleeved dresses and a hijab in the operation theatre that is nothing less than a wishful religious thinking in terms of hygiene being compromised; when there is a convenient dress code prescribed for surgeons and others assisting them. This mindset gains curiosity in the wake of predominantly Muslim nations like Iran, where women are against hijab, while the so-called educated, knowledgeable professionals to be in the medical field insist on these religious paraphernalia.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Is need for UCC in India indisputable?

It is pertinent to note that every nation needs only a single law and not separate laws to govern the country and similarly bringing in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for its citizens despite the existence of different faiths is an apt move. This is indisputable. Keeping this in view, BJP’s masterstroke in raising UCC cannot be merely said a ploy to gain before the upcoming elections in certain states, followed by Lok Sabha polls early next year, when UCC is the need of the hour to bring uniformity and gender equality which is long overdue. It is time many states come out firmly on this issue instead of dilly-dallying to garner minority votes

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

II

Refer to the editorial ‘UCC: BJP ploy to gain from polarised political strife.’ The Uniform Civil Code is is well thought of and a seriously considered move waiting to be introduced in the country. It cannot be called a legacy of the British rule, and is more relevant in the present time when a section of the community still swears on the ‘sharia’ for all its dealings in the society unmindful of general trend to be followed as the law of the land is in place. The UCC as very aptly said is all about gender equality and rights of all citizens and equal protection of law akin to the country having a uniform and complete criminal code operating throughout the nation. Muslim bodies have been opposing this, without fully comprehending the contents. It is time to call the bluff of such inimical groups amidst us.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

III

I opine that one country one law is apt rather than different laws for different religions. How to bring one law? We have to constitute a committee including representatives from all political parties and all prominent religious leaders in the country to arrive at consensus. As population has grown big, we have to insist on small family norms without any exception. It is inevitable. We have to convince all the members and enact a law on this.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Youth scrambling to pursue dollar dreams

It is not only surprising but also bizarre to learn that technology is aiding human trafficking in countries known for being tech-savvy. The incident of an Indian using the Uber app for smuggling 800 Indians into USA is much more shocking. This exposes a fact that there are a sizeable number of Indians who are desperate to leave India for a much better life! This unique case could be the tip of an iceberg exposing the enormity of the situation wherein Indians, particularly from North Indian States, are seeking greener pastures. The “Vilaayat” bug seems to have tickled the ill-placed dollar dreams of many an Indian. This reflects poorly on the performance successive political leaders in India.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada